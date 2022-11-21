Inquest announced into workplace death of Bathurst man

An inquest into the death of Sylvio St-Pierre will be held in December, according to the provincial Office of the Chief Coroner.

St-Pierre died in April 2019 while working on the roof of École Cité de l'Amitié, an elementary school in Bathurst, according to Radio-Canada .

St-Pierre, an electrician, had just repaired a belt in the ventilation system when he lost his footing. He was taken to the Chaleur Regional Hospital but died due to his injuries, Radio-Canada reported.

Nicole Audet, St-Pierre's wife, has said she believes her husband's death could have been avoided if there had been more emphasis placed on prevention and safety.

Nicole Audet, St-Pierre’s wife, told Radio-Canada in late May 2019 that she believes her husband’s death could have been avoided if there was more emphasis placed on prevention and safety. (Radio-Canada)

The inquest is scheduled for Dec. 5-9 at the Bathurst Law Courts.

The presiding coroner for the inquest, Emily Caissy, along with a jury will "publicly hear evidence from witnesses to determine the facts surrounding this death," according to the news release from the coroner's office. The jury will be able to make recommendations to prevent deaths "under similar circumstances" in the future.