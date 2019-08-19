32-year-old inmate dies at Renous prison

Correctional Service Canada is investigating the death of inmate Bradley Oliver at the Atlantic Institution in Renous.

In a news release, acting assistant warden Libby Dutcher said Oliver, 32, died Aug. 16 while in custody at the federal maximum security prison located about 40 kilometres southwest of Miramichi.

Oliver was serving 14 years for a number of offences, including aggravated assault, assault causing bodily harm, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

He has been at the Atlantic Institution since Dec. 23, 2014.

Dutcher said Oliver's family was notified of his death.

Correctional Service Canada said it will review the circumstances surrounding the death as well as notify police and the coroner.