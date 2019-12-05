Inmate at Dorchester Penitentiary dies

An inmate at Dorchester Penitentiary serving a life-sentence for first-degree murder died of natural causes following an illness last week.

William Curran, 74, has been in prison since April 19, 2001, for the murder of a Toronto man. Curran died Jan. 28.

Correctional Services Canada said it is reviewing the circumstances of his death, as is mandatory in all cases involving the death of an inmate.

Government policy also requires that police and the coroner be notified.