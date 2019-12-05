Inmate at Dorchester Penitentiary dies
An inmate at Dorchester Penitentiary died of natural causes following an illness last week. William Curran, 74, was serving a life sentence for first degree murder since April 19, 2001. He died on Tuesday Jan, 28.
Circumstances of inmate's death are being reviewed, as is mandatory
An inmate at Dorchester Penitentiary serving a life-sentence for first-degree murder died of natural causes following an illness last week.
William Curran, 74, has been in prison since April 19, 2001, for the murder of a Toronto man. Curran died Jan. 28.
Correctional Services Canada said it is reviewing the circumstances of his death, as is mandatory in all cases involving the death of an inmate.
Government policy also requires that police and the coroner be notified.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.