Province reports death of inmate at Madawaska jail

Another inmate has died in custody in the provincial correctional system, the Department of Justice and Public Safety announced Monday.

Wesley Robert Geneau, 40, was found unresponsive at the Madawaska Regional Correctional Centre on Sunday morning, according to a news release.

Staff administered first aid and Geneau was transported to the Edmundston Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead, it said.

"Neither foul play nor self-harm are suspected."

But local police and the coroner's office have both been advised, which is standard practice.

"This information is being released in accordance with the department's policy," the release said.

Geneau was serving a sentence in custody when he died, it said. No other information has been released.

Department officials could not immediately be reached for comment.

This is the second death of an inmate in a provincial jail in a week.

Skyler Sappier's family members say they were told he had been ill at the Saint John jail for a few days before he was taken to the hospital on Jan. 29, where he died the next day from COVID-19, according to Chief Ross Perley. (Submitted by Joanne Barlow)

Skyler Sappier, 28, a member of the Neqotkuk First Nation, formerly known as Tobique First Nation, was serving a sentence at the Saint John Regional Correctional Centre when he died in hospital Jan. 30.

He was sick with COVID-19, according to his family. A coroner's inquest has been ordered into his death.