RCMP investigate death of inmate from Madawaska jail, inquest ordered

RCMP are investigating the death of an inmate at the Madawaska Regional Correctional Centre on Thursday, and a coroner's inquest will be held.

Jarrett Lorne Lunn, 24, was discovered unresponsive at the jail on March 31, at 4:18 p.m., according to the Department of Justice and Public Safety.

Jail staff administered first aid, and Lunn was transported to the Edmundston Regional Hospital, where he died early Thursday morning, department spokesperson Geoffrey Downey said in a news release.

Lunn was being held on remand awaiting a court appearance on April 20, said Downey.

Asked what charge or charges he was facing, Downey said only "charges under the Criminal Code."

This is the third death of an inmate in as many months and the second from the Madawaska Regional Correctional Centre. Coroner's inquests have been ordered in the other two cases as well.

"While most deaths of people in custody do lead to an inquest, an inquest is not mandatory by law in such cases," Downey has previously said.

He declined to answer questions about whether Lunn was alone in a locked cell when he was discovered, or what he was treated for in hospital.

Nor would he say how long Lunn had been in custody.

"As the matter is under investigation, we don't have any other details to share at this time," he said in an emailed statement.

Details of the inquest into Lunn's death, including the presiding coroner, schedule and location, will be determined after all investigations have been concluded, the release said.

Inquests have also been ordered into the deaths of Madawaska inmate Wesley Geneau, 40, on Feb. 9 and Saint John inmate Skyler Sappier, 28, on Jan. 31. (Meesh/Flickr)

During a coroner's inquest, a coroner and jury publicly hear evidence from subpoenaed witnesses to determine the facts surrounding a death.

The jury has an opportunity to make recommendations to prevent similar deaths. An inquest does not make any findings of legal responsibility.

On Feb. 6, inmate Wesley Robert Geneau, 40, was found unresponsive at the Madawaska jail. Staff administered first aid, and Geneau was transported to the Edmundston Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

"Neither foul play nor self-harm are suspected," the department said at the time.

A few days later, a coroner's inquest was ordered into his death, but the date, location and presiding coroner have not yet been announced.

Geneau had been serving a 221-day sentence since Dec. 6, and although court proceedings are public, the department did not release the charge or charges for which he was convicted.

On Jan. 31, inmate Skyler Brent Sappier-Soloman, 28, died at the Saint John Regional Hospital after being transported from the Saint John Regional Correctional Centre two days prior.

"Neither foul play nor self-harm are suspected," the department said at the time.

Sappier, a member of the Neqotkuk First Nation, formerly known as Tobique First Nation, was sick with COVID-19, according to his family.

On Feb. 2, an inquest into his death was announced, but no further details have been released.

Sappier was serving a sentence at the time of his death. No other details have been released.

News releases will be issued when dates for the inquests are set, Downey said.