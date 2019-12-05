Convicted murderer dies at Dorchester Penitentiary

A man serving a life sentence at Dorchester Penitentiary for second-degree murder and other offences has died of apparent natural causes following an illness.

Edward Pittman, 54, died on Sunday, acting deputy warden Ken LeBlanc announced in a news release Wednesday.

Pittman had been in prison since Nov. 20, 1992.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, Correctional Service Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances, said LeBlanc.

The police and coroner were notified, according to CSC policy, he said.

Pittman's next of kin have also been notified.

In addition to second-degree murder, Pittman had been convicted of assault with a weapon, uttering threats to cause death or harm, and possession of a prohibited weapon.

He is at least the third inmate to die at the prison in recent months.

LeBlanc could not immediately be reached for comment Wednesday.

On March 11, William Jones, 76, who had been serving a life sentence for first-degree murder and attempted murder, died of natural causes following an illness.

Jones had been serving an indeterminate sentence since March 8, 1979.

On Jan. 28, William Curran, 74, who had been serving a life sentence for first-degree murder, died of natural causes following an illness.

Curran had been in prison since April 19, 2001, for killing a Toronto man.

No updates on the CSC investigations into their deaths has been provided.