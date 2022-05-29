RCMP investigate death of Dalhousie jail inmate
Jason Barnaby-Gloade, 39, died in hospital Saturday; 5th inmate to die in custody this year
RCMP are investigating the death of Jason Barnaby-Gloade, who was in custody at the Dalhousie Regional Correctional Centre.
The Department of Justice and Public Safety made the announcement Sunday.
The 39-year-old was found unresponsive in his cell Saturday afternoon.
Correctional staff administered first aid and Barnaby-Gloade was taken to Campbellton Regional Hospital, where he was admitted. He was pronounced dead Saturday evening.
Barnaby-Gloade was being held on remand awaiting a June 6 court appearance.
A coroner's inquest will be held.
Five inmate deaths
This is the fifth inmate to have died in a New Brunswick correctional facility this year.
Three deaths were announced in April — Dany Bernatchez from the Atlantic Institution, and 24-year-old Jarrett Lorne Lunn and 40-year-old Wesley Robert Geneau from Madawaska Regional Correctional Centre.
Each was found unresponsive in his cell.
Skyler Sappier, 28, a member of the Neqotkuk First Nation, formerly known as Tobique First Nation, was serving a sentence at the Saint John Regional Correctional Centre when he died in hospital on Jan. 31.