RCMP investigate death of Dalhousie jail inmate

RCMP are investigating the death of inmate Jason Barnaby-Gloade, who died in custody at the Dalhousie Regional Correctional Centre, the Department of Justice and Public Safety announced Sunday.  

Jason Barnaby-Gloade, 39, died in hospital Saturday; 5th inmate to die in custody this year

Inmate Jason Barnaby-Gloade was found unresponsive in his cell at the Dalhousie Regional Correctional Centre Saturday afternoon. (CBC)

The 39-year-old was found unresponsive in his cell Saturday afternoon. 

Correctional staff administered first aid and Barnaby-Gloade was taken to Campbellton Regional Hospital, where he was admitted. He was pronounced dead Saturday evening. 

Barnaby-Gloade was being held on remand awaiting a June 6 court appearance. 

A coroner's inquest will be held. 

Five inmate deaths 

This is the fifth inmate to have died in a New Brunswick correctional facility this year. 

Three deaths were announced in April — Dany Bernatchez from the Atlantic Institution, and 24-year-old Jarrett Lorne Lunn and 40-year-old Wesley Robert Geneau from Madawaska Regional Correctional Centre.

Each was found unresponsive in his cell.

Skyler Sappier, 28, a member of the Neqotkuk First Nation, formerly known as Tobique First Nation, was serving a sentence at the Saint John Regional Correctional Centre when he died in hospital on Jan. 31.

 

