RCMP investigate death of Dalhousie jail inmate

RCMP are investigating the death of Jason Barnaby-Gloade, who was in custody at the Dalhousie Regional Correctional Centre.

The Department of Justice and Public Safety made the announcement Sunday.

The 39-year-old was found unresponsive in his cell Saturday afternoon.

Correctional staff administered first aid and Barnaby-Gloade was taken to Campbellton Regional Hospital, where he was admitted. He was pronounced dead Saturday evening.

Barnaby-Gloade was being held on remand awaiting a June 6 court appearance.

A coroner's inquest will be held.

Five inmate deaths

This is the fifth inmate to have died in a New Brunswick correctional facility this year.

Three deaths were announced in April — Dany Bernatchez from the Atlantic Institution, and 24-year-old Jarrett Lorne Lunn and 40-year-old Wesley Robert Geneau from Madawaska Regional Correctional Centre.

Each was found unresponsive in his cell.