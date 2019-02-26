Police looking for missing Inkerman man

Police are asking for the public's help finding Daniel Lanteigne, who was last seen at his home on the Acadian Peninsula at about noon on Monday.

RCMP say they are concerned about the well-being of the 34-year-old, who lived on Route 113 in Inkerman.

Lanteigne is about five feet eight inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes and a short beard with a white spot in it, and wears glasses. He was last seen wearing a black coat.

Police did not have a photo of Lanteigne.

Anyone with information can contact the Lamèque RCMP or Crime Stoppers.