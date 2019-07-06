Injured hiker airlifted off Fundy Footpath

An injured hiker was airlifted out of the Fundy Footpath last night, RCMP have confirmed.

Emergency services responded to a call for help shortly after 7 p.m. Friday night.

The man was located "quite a few hours" later and taken by helicopter to Moncton Hospital with serious injuries, said RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Jullie Rogers-Marsh. The injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Southeast District RCMP, search and rescue, ambulance and fire services and the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre conducted the search.