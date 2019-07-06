Skip to Main Content
Injured hiker airlifted off Fundy Footpath
An injured hiker was airlifted out of the Fundy Footpath last night, RCMP confirm.

Call for help received around 7 p.m.; hiker located hours later

The injured man was airlifted off the Fundy Footpath and taken to Moncton Hospital. (Submitted by Wade Perry)

Emergency services responded to a call for help shortly after 7 p.m. Friday night.

The man was located "quite a few hours" later and taken by helicopter to Moncton Hospital with serious injuries, said RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Jullie Rogers-Marsh. The injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Southeast District RCMP, search and rescue, ambulance and fire services and the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre conducted the search.

