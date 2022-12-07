School serving infrastructure minister's riding near top of new project rankings

The province's supposedly quantitative ranking system for school infrastructure projects has produced a suddenly higher ranking for a school serving the riding of Infrastructure Minister Jeff Carr.

The midlife upgrade for Oromocto High School did not appear on last year's ranking, and Carr complained the project had been "pushed way over to the side" by "hidden criteria" in the formula that drew questions from the auditor general.

This year, the OHS project is not only on the list — it's shot to near the top, in fifth position.

Carr acknowledged lobbying for the project, though he claimed he had no role in getting it to No. 5 on the "quadruple bottom line" ranking system, which uses a formula to calculate which schools should be funded first.

Oromocto High School is now jumping ahead of several schools that ranked high on the projects list last year. (Jonathan Collicott/CBC News)

"I have not personally pushed it back up the list," he said. "However I have been very vocal in the cabinet room and in the caucus room about the need for some capital funds to be set aside for midlife upgrades."

He suggested his influence could help secure funding for the project outside the ranking system — even though it now holds an enviable position on the official rankings released Wednesday.

Asked if the school's fifth-place ranking on the list was due to the formula or his intervention, Carr said, "That's a fine line you have to straddle."

Audit reveals separate tiering system

In February 2021, as a backbench Progressive Conservative MLA, Carr endorsed then-auditor general Kim Adair-MacPherson's criticism of the ranking system.

She revealed in an audit that a separate "tiering" system, outside the quadruple bottom line formula, awarded extra points to schools with a lack of class space and a growing population.

That landed a proposed K-8 school in Hanwell at the top of the priority list for scarce provincial funding in 2018, despite no evidence it outranked other proposed schools in areas with similar space issues, Adair-MacPherson said.

Former auditor general Kim Adair-MacPherson revealed in an audit that a separate tiering system, outside the usual formula, awarded extra points to schools with a lack of class space and a growing population. (CBC News file photo)

The school, Hanwell Park Academy, was in the riding of then-education and early childhood development minister Dominic Cardy. It opened this fall.

The opposition Liberals accused Cardy of politically interfering with the process, which he denied. He accused Adair-MacPherson of injecting "narrative flourishes" into her report and "spreading information that is bluntly incorrect."

But when Adair-MacPherson appeared at the legislature's public accounts committee, Carr warmly thanked her for her report.

He told CBC News the tiering system she discovered amounted to hidden criteria that had allowed the Hanwell school to "jump the queue" ahead of the OHS project.

He repeated that criticism Wednesday. "OHS is that one that got caught in that [ranking system] issue when Hanwell was announced. I remain upset about the state of that school now."

Now however OHS is itself jumping ahead of several schools that ranked high on the list last year.

Oromocto High is not in Carr's New Maryland-Sunbury riding but it is attended by many students from the constituency.

Education Minister Bill Hogan said 'significant structural failures such as a leaking roof would vault a school into a higher position in the rankings. (Jacques Poitras/CBC)

The minister said his goal is to get the upgrade project "moved out" of the ranking system by devoting a pocket of money specifically to midlife upgrades.

"I'll continue to advocate for a set-aside amount of capital for midlife upgrades."

He said the current formula favours new schools and expansions and doesn't "weight enough toward" schools needing midlife upgrades, even though eight of the top ten projects in this year's ranking are upgrades.

Rankings assessed annually, says education minister

Carr referred reporters to Education Minister Bill Hogan for an explanation on how the project landed in such a high position this year.

Hogan told reporters that it was likely because the upgrade for the 52-year-old school was already overdue.

"If I think about Oromocto High School and when it was built, and when we needed to do the midlife upgrade, we're probably a little bit past that point, so I can see why that would move up the list."

He said "significant structural failures" such as a leaking roof would vault a school into a higher position.

Every year the quadruple bottom line rankings are examined, Hogan said. "Every year is different and every year is reassessed. Because of the reassessment it changes places on the list."