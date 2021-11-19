Inflation relief program imminent, says Higgs

Premier Blaine Higgs is set to announce a relief program that will help some New Brunswickers cope with the rising cost of gasoline and food.

Higgs said during Question Period in the legislature Tuesday that his government was "looking at a food-and-fuel program … that will indeed see it get to the most vulnerable people."

He said the "targeted" program will be worth about $20 million and would be announced Wednesday.

The speed of the payouts will represent a reversal for the premier.

Premier Blaine Higgs said the program will be targeted "to the most vulnerable people." (Ed Hunter/CBC)

Earlier this spring he suggested that he'd have to wait until the third quarter of the fiscal year to see sales tax revenues and decide if a rebate, or some other form of relief, was affordable.

Now he says he'll unveil a program "that can get out quickly, can get out in June, not wait for six months, but actually get out and on the ground, and affect people when they need it and where they need it."

The government is facing two by-elections in the Miramichi area on June 20.

Last week a new poll by Narrative Research said 52 per cent of respondents were dissatisfied with the government's performance compared to 40 percent who were satisfied.

Higgs did not speak to reporters Tuesday, and Social Development Minister Bruce Fitch would not provide any further hints about the program.

Interim Liberal Leader Roger Melanson says the premier may have waited too late to start the program. (Ed Hunter/CBC)

"People are facing significant cost-of-living increases, and I think the government has listened and has heard, and the premier will make that announcement tomorrow," he said.

Opposition Liberal Leader Roger Melanson said the news is "kind of late," and he looked forward to seeing the details of the program.

"I get a sense that the working people who are struggling now may not be part of this plan, but we'll have to wait and see."

He and Higgs have sparred for weeks about how to address rising gas prices, with the premier saying the federal Liberals should suspend its requirement that the province levy a carbon tax and Melanson urging the provincial Tories to suspend the provincial gas tax.

The current maximum price per litre of unleaded regular gasoline is $2.08 in New Brunswick, up from $1.44 at the start of the year.

