At Fredericton art sale, the rising cost of living isn't deterring buyers
Capital Art Sale has $500 limit, half of stock $100 or less
Fine art and affordability aren't two things usually thought of together, but one art show is offering up inflation-friendly pieces for budget-conscious art lovers.
Each piece on display at Fredericton's Capital Art Sale is $500 or below, with half of the stock under $100.
The sale is showcasing pieces from 70 local artists.
Laura Forrester, an organizer of the sale, said inflation is affecting everyone, but the goal of the sale remains to offer great art at an affordable price.
"This is still an accessible price point for our buyers and our collectors that come here and know that they will be able to afford something that's handmade," said Forrester.
The sale, held twice a year, has been going on for five years and has had to deal with a couple difficult years.
Forrester said this sale looks like the ones the group held prior to the COVID-19 even with the rising cost of living
"I think people, even though inflation is what it is, they're still wanting to put their dollars back into their local economy as much as they can and support their local businesses," said Forrester.
Those at the sale don't seem to be concerned about inflation when it comes to buying art at the sale.
Justine Walker, who was looking for something with pink and blues and a surreal bent, said she didn't think inflation would influence her decision on what to buy.
"When I like something, I buy it," said Walker.
"I think I would be more inclined to buy art right now to support artists."
Meanwhile, Grace Bowness was looking for something outdoorsy, but didn't think inflation would enter into her decision either.
"I find the art here is still very affordable," said Bowness. "It's something special that I'm going to keep in my home and enjoy every day."
With files from Aniekan Etuhube
