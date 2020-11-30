Environmental approval sought for new Moncton industrial park

The company that builds Moncton's industrial parks is seeking environmental approval for a large expansion in the western area of the city following booming land sales.

Moncton Industrial Development Ltd. filed an environmental impact assessment last week for a park covering about 259 acres between Berry Mills Road and the CN rail yard.

Pierre Dupuis, general manager of Moncton Industrial Development, said "fairly significant wetlands" mean more than half of the 600 acres it owns can't be developed.

Provincial approval has been sought because the plans would result in the destruction of about 24 acres of wetland.

"A 'do-nothing' approach would hinder the industrial and commercial growth of Moncton, thus limiting the economic benefit of development for the City of Moncton," the environmental impact assessment report by Englobe, states.

The proposed expansion would be on wooded land shown in yellow bounded by rail lines south of Berry Mills Road in western Moncton. (Moncton Industrial Development/Submitted)

Moncton Industrial Development started in 1959 as a partnership between the municipality and chamber of commerce. The non-profit firm has developed and runs five industrial or business parks around the city.

Dupuis said it normally sells about 30 to 35 acres of land in its industrial parks per year. Over the past three years, that's jumped to about 100 acres per year.

"So the challenge is to make sure that we have that inventory built up again," Dupuis said.

Some of the sales have included companies relocating manufacturing plants from Ontario and a large Walmart regional distribution centre.

A fifth park in the city's east end off Shediac Road received approval by the city earlier this year. Dupuis said about 37 of its 130 acres have already been sold.

The proposed park in the western part of the city would be an expansion of Moncton Industrial Park West off Berry Mills Road.

An industrial park has long been planned in the area. Dupuis said the expansion plans have been sped up by years to meet demand for commercial and industrial building lots.

A bridge over the CN rail line would extend Horsman Road south to Delong Drive along the CN rail yard.

Dupuis said the bridge and other infrastructure required to service the proposed 54 lots could cost up to $40 million to install in the coming years.

The proposed layout of the park showing some of the planned streets as well as wetlands that would be affected in yellow. (Moncton Industrial Development/Submitted)

It's a cost that would be recouped when the land is sold to companies looking to build in the park.

The environmental impact report says work would begin this winter with land clearing along the proposed roads. Water and sewer lines would be installed along the main road next summer.

It says Moncton Industrial Development will apply for permits required to work in wetlands and will compensate for any wetlands destroyed.

Some land already pre-sold

Dupuis said about 90 acres are already pre-sold.

"We've got letters of intent and and agreements with two major companies that are looking at setting up their distribution centres there," he said.

"So it's not like we're doing this and crossing our fingers and hoping somebody comes."

He said the two firms, which he declined to name, like the proximity to the CN rail yard.

"So we're talking about intermodal, the concept of the inland port. So products coming off ship in Halifax, being put on rail, going to Moncton, and then back out to market from that point."