Indigo mugs, houseware items recalled over possible mould contamination
21,890 units sold in Canada between August and December, says Health Canada
Thousands of Indigo-branded ceramic mugs and other houseware products have been recalled due to possible mould contamination, says Health Canada.
The items "may have been subject to humid conditions," according to the federal agency. "As a result, mould may be present under the glazed surface of the products."
"Mould ingestion may pose a risk of gastrointestinal symptoms and infections in consumers with compromised immune systems," the microbial hazard advisory warns.
A total of 21,890 units of the affected products were sold in Canada between August and December 2022.
The recalled items, which were manufactured in China, range in design, colour and size. They include 11 types of mugs, seven types of mug ornaments, and 12 houseware products, such as cookie jars, casserole pots and brie bakers.
As of Jan. 30, the company has received no reports of incidents or injuries in Canada.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled products and return them to an Indigo store for a full refund, Health Canada advises.
A full list of the recalled items, their UPC codes, as well as photographs, are available on Health Canada's website. The UPC codes are located on the bottom of the products.
Recalled items must not be redistributed, sold or even given away, in accordance with the Canada Consumer Product Safety Act, Health Canada warns.
