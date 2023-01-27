Music in a snowdome: Indigenous Songwriters Circle hits Fredericton

Judie Acquin says sharing stories through music is what makes the Indigenous Songwriters Circle valuable.

She was one of four Indigenous musicians that played together for the Shivering Songs festival, a mid-winter musical celebration in Fredericton that took place earlier this month.

Acquin, Quinn Bonnell, Matt Comeau and Dylan Ward are individual artists, but they perform together in what they call the Indigenous Songwriters Circle.

The songs tell deep stories that teach people about who they are, Acquin said.

The Indigenous Songwriters Circle played together during the Shivering Songs music festival, which took place in Fredericton from Jan. 18-22. (Ann Paul/CBC)

Judie Acquin, a Wolastoqey multi-disciplinary artist, played her drum for the Indigenous Songwriters Circle's performance. (Ann Paul/CBC)

Matt Comeau is a Mik'maw songwriter and recording artist from Elsipogtog First Nation. (Ann Paul/CBC)

Quinn Bonnell, who joined fellow Indigenous musicians for a Shivering Songs festival performance, also plays in his own band, The Heavy Steppers. (Ann Paul/CBC)

Dylan Ward, who performed with the Indigenous Songwriters Circle, also sings and plays guitar in his own band, Marian. (Ann Paul/CBC)

People of all ages enjoyed music from the Indigenous Songwriters Circle at the Shivering Songs festival. (Ann Paul/CBC)

