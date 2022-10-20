Watch: Inside an Indigenous moose hunt

The 8th annual Chief Harold Sappier Memorial Bull Moose Hunt brought 10 moose for elders and another six for their families this winter.
Ann Paul had never been hunting before, but last weekend, she woke up at 4:30 a.m., grabbed a coffee from Tim Hortons and hit the road.
CBC hired Paul to gather photos and video of the annual moose hunt competition organized by Sitansisk, St. Mary's First Nation. She joined experienced hunter Brenna Nash, a woman who knows how to gut her own moose and tan its hide.
They spent three days walking through the trees and clearings of Pokiok and Crow Hill, Crown land where they're allowed to hunt. Watch the video above to see them study tracks, peer in between branches and use a horn made of rolled up birch bark to call to the moose.
No, they didn't bring one home — but at the end of the day, Nash said the competition is still fun. Several other hunters brought moose home to the butcher, which were later distributed to the community's elders.
Scroll through the photos below to see what Ann Paul photographed during her first moose hunt.
Ann Paul is a Wolastoqey woman. Her name is Monoqan, meaning rainbow. She is a grandmother, a mother, a daughter, an auntie, a dancer, a singer, and a teacher. Using her camera, she brings an Indigenous lens to stories from First Nations communities across New Brunswick.