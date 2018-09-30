2 songs, 3 days: Indigenous artists hold whirlwind songwriting session

Hubert Francis wanted to create something to help others connect with their spirituality.

So, he helped write a song.

Francis, from Elsipogtog First Nation, worked to create an Indigenous-based rock song as part of three-day event, which was hosted by Musique Nomade, Arts NB, and the Charlotte Street Arts Centre.

"I helped compose and helped with the lyrics and the singing," he said. "It was quite an experience to collaborate with other Indigenous artists."

He said many people are spiritual but they don't understand that spirituality to its full extent.

The room was filled with people as they listened to the newly created songs. Many of them tapping their feet to the beat of the drums. (Nathalie Sturgeon/CBC )

"There is teaching in my music, there is spiritual messages in my music," he said. "I think we need that out there."

Francis said when he was young he wasn't sure who he was. He said he didn't fit the mould.

"I knew I was an Indian but I didn't know what was expected from me as an Indian," he said. "I didn't fit on the reserve and I didn't fit off the reserve."

He said he turned to drugs and alcohol as a way to cope with not understanding his Indigenous spirituality.

"I didn't know who I was, lost."

But that is the reason why he wrote the song.

The release of the songs started with a traditional ceremony. (Nathalie Sturgeon/CBC)

"I'm hoping for them to learn [and] listen to the lyrics," he said. "I would call it a seed, we plant a seed in people's heads so that they'll take responsibility and find themselves."

Tee Cloud, from Metepenagiag First Nation, who has been playing and creating music since he was a small child, said collaborating was amazing.

"I feel very accomplished," he said. "I'm happy for everybody."

He said the collaboration was about working together and lifting each other up. Cloud also said these musical creations are important to showcase the ability within Indigenous communities.

"There is so many of them who have so much talent," he said.

Traditional drums and other elements were used in the song writing. (Nathalie Sturgeon/CBC)

Musique Nomade is a travelling recording studio that goes to Indigenous communities and helps bands and artists record their music.

Simon Walls, a producer with Musique Nomade, said the music will be available to the public by November.

The group travelled to Metepenagiag First Nation, just outside of the Miramichi, last year to work with artists there.