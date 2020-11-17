Indigenous Services minister says he won't tolerate workplace harassment

The minister of Indigenous Services says the department is taking seriously the allegations of a toxic climate, harassment and intimidation within the First Nations and Inuit health branch in the Atlantic region.

"The department has a policy of zero tolerance if those allegations turn out to be true," Marc Miller said in Ottawa in response to a story by Radio-Canada on Monday.

Multiple sources for the story painted a picture of a workplace that has been unhealthy for years, and they were critical of the health branch regional director, Debra Keays-White.

"Canadians should know that following that report we are taking these things exceedingly seriously internally," Miller said.

A workplace assessment of the offices is underway, and Miller said deputy minister Christiane Fox will be responsible for the followup.

Radio-Canada also obtained a copy of an email sent to employees from Keith Conn, the acting senior assistant deputy minister, and Marie Doyle, the acting assistant deputy minister of regional operations.

In the email, Conn and Doyle told staff Indigenous Services Canada management won't tolerate harassment or discrimination in the workplace.

"All employees are entitled to a respectful and positive work environment," they wrote. "We are committed to a fair and open process to address the concerns."

Numerous managers have been interviewed by independent investigators over the past two weeks to assess the work climate in the regional offices.

Staff were told they will be provided with an update and the next steps that will be taken once the workplace review is completed.

Conn and Doyle said the goal is to "identify ways to address the concerns and to make improvements in the workplace as needed."

They also directed staff to the resources available for anyone in need of support at this time.