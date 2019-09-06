Indo-Canadian leader calls for newcomer registry after deaths of 3 students

The head of the Association of Indo-Canadians Fredericton is urging international students and other newcomers to the province to register with her organization or other multi-cultural associations in the province so they and their families abroad can be reached in case of an emergency.

Manisha Varma's plea comes following the Sept. 1 crash near Moncton, N.B., that claimed the lives of three young men from India, who were about to begin classes at the New Brunswick Community College in Saint John.

Varma said there was a lot of confusion and miscommunication after the crash as frantic loved ones searched for information and as officials sought to contact next of kin.

"In India, parents didn't know anything," she said.

The victims were sightseeing in Moncton for the day with two of their friends, also young men from India, when their Subaru Outback left Highway 2 eastbound near the Shediac Road exit around 5:45 p.m. AT and rolled over, RCMP have said.

The victims, two 24-year-olds and a 29-year-old, were all in the backseat and ejected from the vehicle.

The front seat passenger, a 25-year-old classmate from NBCC, and the 28-year-old driver, who works for the University of New Brunswick in Saint John, survived.

Police believe speed may have been a factor and the driver could face three counts of dangerous driving causing death when he appears in Moncton provincial court on Dec. 13. The investigation continues.

We are here, we would love to help. - Manisha Varma, president of the Association of Indo-Canadians Fredericton

Varma said she found out about the fatal crash from a friend in Toronto who works for the Consulate General of India, and drove to Moncton the next day to offer support to the two survivors and assistance to officials.

But she said having a list of names and contact numbers would better enable local organizations like hers to assist.

"I think we need that because … so many new immigrants are coming," said Varma.

The University of New Brunswick in Fredericton has about 75 Indian students, while there are approximately 50 at NBCC in Saint John and others in Moncton and Woodstock, she said.

"We are here, we would love to help," said Varma.

Amit Tamrakar, president of the Indo-Canadian Society of Saint John, hopes to see improved collaboration between the various organizations and institutions across the province that deal with newcomers. (CBC)

Amit Tamrakar, president of the Indo-Canadian Society of Saint John, who also drove to Moncton after learning of the crash, agrees.

"Which are the students who are here? We don't even know how many have come and what [are] their names and how to reach out to them, so details like that that can be shared with all of us, that would be more helpful," he said.

Tamrakar noted the driver involved in the crash lost his cellphone in the wreckage.

"So his parents got a little bit panicked because they couldn't reach him after they found out he was involved in the accident," he said.

And no one knew how to reach them because his contact numbers were programmed in the lost cellphone, said Tamrakar.

Prayer meeting to be held

With a registry, that wouldn't be a problem, he said.

Tamrakar would also like to see better communication and collaboration between organizations and institutions. He said the fact the crash occurred on a holiday weekend made it particularly challenging to contact officials.

"It would be helpful if we know who to reach out to," not only in emergencies, but also to share information about programs and events of mutual interest, he said.

On Sept. 15, the Association of Indo-Canadians Fredericton will host a prayer meeting for the victims at the Hindu temple in Fredericton, the Maritime Geeta Bhawan, at 4 p.m. The meeting will be open to everyone.