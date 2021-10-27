New Brunswick's independent schools make their own rules about staff vaccinations

As the clock ticks down to the deadline for public school employees to be fully vaccinated, independent schools around the province are making their own rules for employees.

For Rothesay Netherwood School, the rules reflect what's happening in public schools, explained Paul McLellan, head of school.

When the government announced all employees would have to be vaccinated, "that was our opportunity to follow in step with them," McLellan said.

"We thought that was pretty consistent with our data and where we wanted to go."

Similarly, RNS employees who opt not to be vaccinated will be sent home without pay.

"If they're not willing to meet the vaccination policy, they won't be able to come to work," McLellan said. "So, you know, I think it's fairly self-explanatory what happens."

Paul McLellan, the RNS head, said the school's 106 staff members are expected to be fully vaccinated by Nov. 19. (Submitted by RNS)

Premier Blaine Higgs announced Oct. 5 that all provincial government employees in the civil service, the education system, the health-care system and Crown corporations, as well as staff in long-term care homes and licensed early learning and child-care facilities, must be fully vaccinated by Nov. 19.

With a 28-day wait between first and second doses, last Friday was the final day for first shots to be able to meet the deadline.

On Nov. 20, employees who are not fully vaccinated and who do not have a medical exemption will be placed on unpaid leave.

Moncton school not making shots mandatory

Moncton Christian Academy has not followed the province's lead in making vaccinations mandatory for school employees.

It has decided to continue following the Department of Education's previous approach — it is strongly encouraging vaccination but not mandating it, said principal Willie Brownlee.

The school of 235 students took the province's testing requirements even further, though.

Where the province required regular testing for unvaccinated employees, the Moncton Christian Academy tests all employees — regardless of their vaccination status — every week.

"We're testing our staff weekly, whether they're vaccinated or not, because both groups can be carriers," said Brownlee.

He said most, but not all, staff members are fully vaccinated. He declined to say exactly how many are fully vaccinated.

As an independent school, Brownlee said the Moncton Chrstian Academy takes its direction from a board of directors and ultimately the members of the church that oversees the school, the Moncton Wesleyan Church.

As members of the New Brunswick Interscholastic Athletic Association, all of the school's athletes must show proof of vaccination in order to participate in organized sports, and Brownlee said the school will follow the advice of Public Health in the event of a positive case among students.

Valley Christian Academy, in Quispamsis, declined to comment on its vaccination policy for staff, and calls were not returned by Sussex Christian School and Fredericton Christian Academy.