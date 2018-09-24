Increased enrolment behind push for closing, building Fredericton schools

Increasing enrolment at Fredericton elementary schools is behind a consultant's recommendation to close at least four schools and build three.

The statistics are laid out in reports released by Anglophone School District West and compiled by consulting firm Ernst and Young.

The district considers a school "full" when a school is at 80 per cent capacity.

But six north-side elementary schools considered in the study are at 83 percent capacity, and eight south-side schools are at 80.6 per cent.

Using birth-rate projections from the city, the authors forecast the north side schools would exceed 100 per cent overall capacity by the 2024-2025 school year.

Enrolment projections show "at least one new school will be required" on the south side, the report says.

Kimberley Douglass, chair of the Anglophone West district education council, said Friday that based on information in the consultant's report, members are now considering whether to close four schools and build two new ones.

North side schools

A consultant's report recommends closing Nashwaaksis Memorial School on the north side of Fredericton. (Shaun Waters/CBC)

On the north side, the authors of the report recommended either expanding or rebuilding McAdam Avenue School, building a new school in the Killarney Lake area, and closing Nashwaaksis Memorial School.

The report only lays out boundaries for the proposed new schools, although other boundaries would have to change as well.

A renovated or rebuilt McAdam Avenue School would take in students from as far west as Claremont Drive in Sunset Acres to as far east as Hillcrest Drive in Devon and is projected to be at 71 per cent capacity.



The new Killarney Lake School would take in students from as far south as Barton Crescent to subdivisions located off Killarney Road and would be at 73 per cent capacity.

South side schools

A proposed boundary for the recommended new Hanwell K-8 school. (Anglophone School District West)

On the south side, the report suggests closing Kingsclear Consolidated School and replacing it with a new K-8 school in the Hanwell area.

The proposed school boundary would include many areas outside the Fredericton city limits, including the communities of Lower Kingsclear, Upper Kingsclear and the Rural Community of Hanwell.

The report also recommends the closure of Forest Hill Elementary and Liverpool Street Elementary and replacing them with a new K-5 school.

The current schools have unorthodox grade ranges.

Forest Hill houses students from K-1, while Liverpool Street takes over for grades 2 to 5.

Outlier

While most of the schools are at between 70 to 99 per cent capacity now, one school on the north side is well below that.

McAdam Avenue is only at 34 per cent capacity. It's also the only school that doesn't have school busing, according to Douglass.

Under the proposal, the school would either be renovated or rebuilt, bringing enrolment to a projected 71 per cent of capacity.