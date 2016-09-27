Hampton mayor concerned about inflation impacts on new recreation centre

Inflated construction costs and supply chain issues have the mayor of Hampton worried about the town's new recreation centre.

"We're concerned that we might have to scale it back … or do it in phases," said Robert Doucet.

"We're concerned about the pricing of the cost of material, and the cost of labour. The cost of everything is so high and we're trying to keep it under a certain budget."

Funding is already in place for the $15.4 million project, so the town is exploring options to stay within that budget.

Doucet said the dimensions have already been reduced in an effort to cut costs.

The building will now be under 6,000-square-metres, and Doucet is hopeful that the other features will go ahead as planned. They include an ice surface, spectator stands, a three-lane walking track, six dressing rooms, a battery-operated ice-resurfacing machine, a canteen, and a large community room with a full kitchen.

Doucet said the plan also includes several offices, "if we can afford it."

The land on William Bell Drive was purchased years ago and recently cleared and levelled. Doucet said the driveway and septic system will be installed as soon as the ground is dry enough, and he's hopeful the project will go to tender in the fall.

Doucet said the town is waiting for the architect to report back on the estimated costs "and we'll go from there."

He said they've checked with similar projects currently underway "and they're struggling to get iron, steel and whatever."

... everybody's fighting for the same lumber, the same steel. - John-Ryan Morrison

The executive director of the New Brunswick Construction Association said anyone building, or wanting to build, should be prepared to be over budget and over deadline.

John-Ryan Morrison said it's simply supply and demand at work.

"There's a huge increase in demand, and supply is at an all time low because of the pandemic … Some of these projects were approved five years ago, and obviously all the costs have gone up since then. So it wouldn't be surprising that most projects are running over the initial estimates."

He said there are shortages on everything from wood and steel to doors and windows.

"And so this is a problem across the country, so everybody's fighting for the same lumber, the same steel," said Morrison.

Construction is booming, but low supply and high demand are making most projects late and over budget, according to the New Brunswick Construction Association. (Tom Ayers/CBC)

"All it takes is one of those things to become an issue in delivery and it delays the whole project."

And some supplies, like wood, are three times the cost they were two or three years ago, he said.

Morrison said he just returned from a national construction industry conference, and the supply chain was one of the major topics of discussion.

So was a shortage of skilled labour.

Morrison said residential and commercial construction are "booming." Yet, companies are having a hard time finding workers to fill the jobs.

"There's companies that can't bid on projects because they just don't have the workers to do so."

Although high schools and colleges are trying to drum up more interest in the trades, the rewards won't be immediate, said Morrison.

"So it's going to be a problem for a while," he said.