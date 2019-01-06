How improv can raise your confidence

A theatre group in Fredericton is offering improv workshops to boost the confidence of university students and help them conquer social anxiety.

The workshops are run by Hot Garbage Comedy, an improvisational theatre company based in Fredericton and Toronto.

Jean-Michel Cliche, the general manager of Hot Garbage Comedy, said improv can help people brave failure.

"Improv's scary," Cliche said. "People are really intimidated by improv, even actors that I work with in the city they refuse to do it because it's a whole other world. You're very, very vulnerable in that moment where you are making stuff on the spot."

Jean-Michel Cliche is one of the founders of Hot Garbage Comedy in Fredericton. (Submitted by Jean-Michel Cliche)

Hot Garbage Comedy was started by Cliche and three other actors in 2015. The group performs two shows a month in Fredericton — one at the Capital Complex and one at Unplugged: A Board Games Café.

"We wanted to create something new for the city that would be a little bit more fun, a little bit lower stakes," Cliche said.

You had these people at the end of the improv program who, with no script, only a basic idea and framework, were able to be very lively and loud and interactive. - Jean-Michel Cliche, Hot Garbage Comedy

The group started offering improv for confidence workshops last year, and Cliche said it was successful.

"It gets people comfortable with accepting failure and being OK with failure and then celebrating your successes too," he said.

"Many people say that they can never partake in conversation because they're too busy crafting exactly what they want to say and by the time they're ready to speak the moment has passed and they don't have an opportunity to partake in the conversation."

Lowers social anxiety

Cliche said he was approached by University of New Brunswick student services to create an acting workshop for students to help them cope with social anxiety.

"I see so many people drawn to the performance arts as a way to get over their fear of public speaking, to combat social anxiety or just to find a place where they feel comfortable and can explore their passions or make friends," Cliche said.

"Improv for confidence is really born out of this idea that student life can be very stressful and oftentimes students aren't equipped with the tools to manage that stress and it can also be isolating you feel very, very high stakes, you feel pressure on you to succeed in university."

The improv for confidence classes are open to University of New Brunswick and St. Thomas University students. (Submitted by Jean-Michel Cliche)

Matt MacLean, a mental health strategist at UNB who proposed the idea of improv for confidence to Cliche, said they haven't evaluated how the workshops have affected participants' social anxiety yet, but they've noticed changes in the actors.

"You know the first session you really had people who struggled to say their name and what program they're in," MacLean said.

"But then you had these people at the end of the improv program who, with no script, only a basic idea and framework, were able to be very lively and loud and interactive."

Hot Garbage Comedy is expanded from doing a couple of improv shows a month, to using improv to help students with social anxiety, and businesses hone a pitch. General manager Jean-Michel Cliche explains how that works. 8:24

The improv for confidence class starts Jan. 14 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in Marshall D'Avray Hall at UNB and it's open to UNB and St. Thomas University students.

"If there's anyone out there who feels like, you know, their fear of social situations is keeping them back, they should know first of all that that's incredibly common," MacLean said.

"But then the other thing that you should know is that you can totally do something about it."