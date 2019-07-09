Belle and Jerome Barnido are just one of an expected 130 families reuniting in Cap-Pelé this year, causing a boom in the village population.

The couple and their four children are from the Philippines. Jerome came to New Brunswick to work at Cape Bald packers in 2016 and has been sending money home to his family.

But on June 21, after being sponsored by Cape Bald Packers, Belle and the children were able to be reunited with Jerome under the Atlantic Immigration Pilot Program.

"It was fantastic, it was a dream come true," said Jerome. "Finally we are together."

The federal program identifies employers in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador who need skilled workers and reduces permanent residence application times to less than six months.

Win-win situation

Cape Bald Packers and other fish processing plants in the village are taking advantage of the program to fill job vacancies that have become synonymous with the industry.

"It's become a necessity. We need to have some stability in our workforce," said Cape Bald's Joanne Losier, manager of corporate affairs and human resources.

Joanne Losier, manager of corporate affairs and human resources at Cape Bald Packers, said the temporary foreign worker program helps bring stability to the workforce. (Michèle Brideau/Radio-Canada)

Temporary foreign worker programs have helped keep the doors open, but Losier said program changes can make it difficult to navigate.

Cape Bald is sponsoring 37 workers in total, and about 20 have already received permanent residency. Losier called it a win-win situation: it's good for families, and it's good for business.

"We took advantage of those programs and started selecting candidates who were able workers, who were willing to learn, who were willing to stay in the area."

This is a major factor for the company, she said, "because it's a lot of work, a lot of investment for any company to do this."

CAFi, a Moncton-based organization that caters to francophone and franophile immigrants, has an office in nearby Shediac and said the new families are coming from Mexico, Jamaica and Philippines.

Local school preparing for boom

In Cap-Pelé, which had a population of 2,425 at the time of the 2016 census, plans are being made to accommodate more people.

Just off the main drag, Acadie Road, a new housing complex is being built with 14 homes.

The local elementary school, École Donat-Robichaud is expecting an additional 50 students in the fall. The Francophone South School District is bringing in more staff to help the newer students who may not speak French.

Losier said many of the children already speak English. The company is encouraging new families to send their kids to the local French language school.

"So the integration in the community is enhanced naturally."

The Barnidos said making the village their home is something they've looked forward to for a long time.

A new home

"Cap-Pelé has been good to us, the company has been good to us," Jerome said. "As much as possible we're able to repay them or return the favour."

Belle said that to have the children, ages 19, 13, 10 and seven, living with their father again is a dream come true.

"Awesome, no other feeling than awesome," she said.

Cape Bald Packers has sponsored 37 employees, including Jerome Barnido, who started in 2016. His wife, Belle, now works at the plant as well. (Tori Weldon/CBC)

Belle said the one good thing about having her husband come to Canada first was that Jerome made the move seamless for the rest of the family.

"He's done everything. When we arrived we already had a house, we already had a car, and the kids were preregistered in school. It's been easy-peasy."

The Barnidos plan to apply for Canadian citizenship as soon as they are eligible.