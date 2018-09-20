Immigration is the 'elephant in the room' this provincial election campaign

At a newcomer job fair in Moncton, everyone is talking about what brought them to New Brunswick — and what they hope to offer employers in their new home.

With a mini-explosion of immigrants from Brazil, Nigeria and Morocco, immigration strategy officer Angelique Reddy-Kalala was expecting 500 people to visit the city's fair this week.

"The last census showed that actually, 51 per cent of our population growth is now coming from immigration," she said. "There's lots of available jobs in key sectors so word has spread that Moncton is the next place to be so we're really excited about that."

Economist Richard Saillant says the silence around immigration has been "deafening" during the election campaign. (CBC)

Despite the buzz about the importance of welcoming more newcomers to the province, economist Richard Saillant said he is most worried about the "deafening silence around the issue of immigration" in this election campaign.

"No one's talking about that. It's the elephant in the room. It's our most important priority. It's the only promise that we have to sustain a much better economy."

Immigration 'revolution'

Saillant is calling for a "revolution" in immigration, that would see New Brunswick welcome between 9,000 and 10,000 newcomers annually, or about three times the 3,000 who are currently arriving.

If we're not talking about it, it's because politicians feel that there's more to lose than to win by talking about it. - Richard Saillant , economist

He points to a shortage of workers, not a shortage of jobs, as New Brunswick's most pressing challenge.

"We won't be able to grow our workforce, or even maintain our workforce if we don't welcome way more people from outside our borders," said Saillant.

"If it was not for immigration over the last three years we would have lost 15,000 workers," he said.

Alex LeBlanc, executive director of the New Brunswick Multicultural Council, also wonders why immigration hasn't become an issue.

Alex LeBlanc, executive director of the New Brunswick Multicultural Council, says the province should be aiming to recruit one per cent of its population, or about 7,500 immigrants every year. (New Brunswick Multicultural Council)

"Given our demographic challenges, and given how much space and opportunity there is in New Brunswick to grow ... we should be striving to be leaders in population growth in Canada, not struggling to keep pace with the other provinces," he said.

Leaders mum on immigration issue

CBCs Vote Compass, an online tool that shows voters how their views compare to the political parties, found the economy — at 45 per cent — was far and away the most important issue for those who responded in late August as the campaign got underway.

However immigration and diversity was a top issue for just two per cent of respondents.

Saillant said voters are not making the connection between immigration and the economy, and politicians aren't raising it either.

"If we're not talking about it, it's because politicians feel that there's more to lose than to win by talking about it.... What I hear is that a majority of New Brunswickers are fine with the current level of immigration or would like to see a little less so ... perhaps politicians do not feel like it's a good place to start a conversation."

Brazilian newcomer chooses Moncton over Toronto

One success story for Moncton is Cláudio do Nascimento, who moved to the city in April by way of Toronto.

Yes, I packed up and left. So Toronto, I'm sorry. I had so much to offer, but you never wanted me. - Cláudio do Nascimento

The Brazilian immigrant hoped to make his new life in Canada's biggest city. After graduating from Humber College in Toronto with an honours Bachelor of Commerce in international business, do Nascimento tried for years to land a job in his field.

Cláudio do Nascimento, seen here with friend Valmond Leblanc at Café Clemtine in Moncton, said it has been easy to meet people since arriving in New Brunswick. (Submitted by Claudio do Nascimento)

"I had languages on my background, I had lots of experience all over the place. I lived in London, England. I travelled all over the globe so I had all that to offer and in the end, all I got was doors on my face — closed."

When a friend called him early one morning in April to tell him about a job fair in downtown Toronto he went, and met Reddy-Kalala and others from Moncton who were interested in hearing what he had to offer.

Angelique Reddy-Kalala, immigration strategy officer for the City of Moncton, said newcomers are arriving everyday and there are jobs available for them. (Vanessa Blanch/CBC)

Do Nascimento quickly planned a five-day trip Moncton and on day four he was offered a job with Exxon-Mobile.

He said it was a good feeling to have the tables turn.

"The moment that I found myself with, 'Hey, you know what? We understand what you have to offer — come on in.' I didn't think twice. Yes, I packed up and left. So Toronto, I'm sorry. I had so much to offer, but you never wanted me."

'Moncton is home for us'

For Akomen and Kike Omijeh and their two young children, Moncton is a world away from Nigeria's largest city, Lagos.

"We have no intentions of leaving. No, no, no, no, no. We are home. Moncton is home for us," Kike said.

LeBlanc said there are more and more stories like the Omijehs, where families are coming to New Brunswick with every intention of staying.

"The retention rate right now is around 70 per cent which is, I think, quite positive and it's trending continually upward."

Kike and Akomen Omijeh moved to Moncton from Nigeria in December 2017 with their two young children. They say they have many friends and family members who want to immigrate to New Brunswick and are currently helping to set up a Nigerian association for newcomers to the province. (Vanessa Blanch/CBC)

The Omijeh family is one of about 70 from Nigeria who have immigrated to Moncton.

According to the Multicultural Association of Greater Moncton Area, there has been a sharp increase in the number of Nigerians arriving, with 46 registering with MAGMA in 2017, and 113 so far in 2018.

"This place is just it for us," said Kike of the slower pace of Moncton compared to their life in Lagos. "Here in Moncton you can do your job for the day and you still have quality time with the children... [In Lagos], we spent like three hours in traffic before we got home ... so for us this is heavenly." "

Kike started out working with UPS when the family arrived in December, but is now employed with RBC. Akomen, whose education and experience is in public relations, works in customer service with Bell Aliant.

"Coming to Moncton you can still get that career prospect, that career growth that you're looking for in the big cities. Moncton is big enough and also small enough."

The Omijehs are hoping to buy a home in the city and the couple is involved with a group working to set up a Nigerian association in the province.

Economy depending on it

Reddy-Kalala said while immigration may not be an issue in the provincial election, there are a lot of people working throughout New Brunswick to continue welcoming newcomers and international students.

The Omijeh family is one of about 70 Nigerian families in Moncton. Kike, Akomen and their children Edewe and Oluwatarada, or Eddy and Tara for short, say Moncton is home. (Submitted by Akomen Omijeh)

"We need to keep adding new people to our population ... you know children going to school, people buying homes, buying cars, working or opening a business."

Saillant hopes the discussion around immigration, and how to increase it, will come after the ballots are counted on Monday.

"Politicians are professional at getting elected," he said. "They're not talking about it probably because they feel that it's not politically profitable for them to do so. Once elected let's hope that they will change their tune and start talking about that."

