Guilty pleas and dropped charges in Charlotte hunting case

Members of a Charlotte County family appeared in a Saint John court Friday on charges related to the seizure of more than 1,300 pounds of deer and moose meat and a number of weapons in November 2017 raids.

Ten people initially faced charges alleging a variety of firearms and Fish and Wildlife offences.

In court Friday, 41-year-old June Barry of Canal, a community outside St. George, pleaded guilty to two charges related to the possession and improper storage of unregistered firearms.

Three other Fish and Wildlife charges against her were withdrawn.

She was fined $500 and forfeited the guns.

Husband to be sentenced

At a court hearing scheduled for Feb. 21, several other charges under the Fish and Wildlife Act are expected to be dropped against Barry.

Her husband, Broderick Barry, 45, will also appear in court on that date for a sentence hearing.

He pleaded guilty earlier to four Fish and Wildlife Act charges.

The defence has requested a pre-sentence report.

Friday's court hearing also saw five charges withdrawn against two other family members, Daniel Barry and Charlene Watson.

They were not present in court but at an earlier appearance, Watson told CBC News she had all the necessary paperwork for the moose meat found by rangers in her freezer. The called the behaviour of Department of Natural Resources investigators during the raid "inappropriate."

Watson said the DNR officials turned her house upside down, and even went through her clothes closet and dresser drawers.

"They handcuffed me in my kitchen, removed me from my home [and] put me in the back of the game warden truck," she said.