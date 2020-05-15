Culprit of illegal dumping gets his trash returned
Land owner found a shipping receipt in the strewn garbage and delivered it back to the owner
Someone who illegally dumped garbage in Fredericton found themselves picking their trash back up earlier this week.
Chris White had about 30 to 40 pieces of garbage strewn across the grass in front of his family's farm on quiet Springhill Road.
"Toys, an old barbecue burner, a new barbecue box," said White.
White said a family friend noticed the trash, and shared some pictures of the garbage online.
Early Monday morning, White went to clean up the mess, and while he was picking up the trash, he noticed something — a shipping receipt.
"I was picking up a Nike box and it was so wet that the lid actually tore off of it when I grabbed it, and, inside of it was a slip with his name and address," White said.
"So, I decided that maybe he should get his garbage back."
White packed up all the trash into the back of his truck, and drove to the address he found on the receipt.
"It was fairly early — 7:30 in the morning, and knocked on his door quite abruptly," White recalled adding that he didn't think twice about going there.
According to White, the person denied the act at first, but quickly changed his mood when White showed him the evidence — the shipping receipt.
"He immediately admitted to it. So, I kindly asked him to get his garbage back off of my truck."
White said the person unloaded the garbage from his truck within a few minutes, and he hasn't heard from him since.
Recurring issue
White said it's not the first time someone has illegally dumped near the family farm, and it seems to be a recurring issue in the spring.
"There was some TV's and old microwaves last year that were dumped here — and just random garbage."
The street is also a popular place for people to watch the sunset. And White said it's not uncommon to have a dozen cars parked along the side of the road.
But he said those people often leave trash behind.
"Obviously if the garbage gets into the fields and into our hay it's not real good for the cows' stomachs," said White.
White said he doesn't regret taking matters into his own hands and returning the dumped garbage to the culprit.
He said he could have gone to the authorities, which might have led to a costly fine, but chose to teach a lesson instead.
"I think the embarrassment of having it dropped back off at his house was worth more than a thousand dollars for sure."
Although it's not the first time White had to clean up someone's trash, he said it's the first time he was able to return it to the sender.
