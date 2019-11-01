'Sophisticated' fraud scheme tripped by power bill error

A Montreal area pair who were part of a "sophisticated" bank fraud scheme have been sent back to Quebec after pleading guilty to identity theft charges in Saint John.

Linda Nelson, 50, and Ashraf Moilime, 27, were arrested Oct. 10 at a CIBC branch on Main Street on the city's west side. Nelson had opened an account there the previous day using identity information belonging to a Montreal woman.

Police say she was tripped up by bank staff after presenting a realistic looking NB Power bill as proof of residency at Woodhollow Park Apartments on the city's east side.

City residents, including those in Woodhollow Park, are served by Saint John Energy, rather than NB Power.

Accounts at multiple banks

On the day of her arrest Nelson had entered the branch to find out why the account she opened the previous day was frozen.

Crown prosecutor Patrick Wilbur told the court the new account would have given her access to $6,500 in "benefits or credit."

"What they typically do is that they either use either fictitious and or real identification belonging to someone else to open accounts at various locations, at multiple banking institutions," he told the court.

"And then shortly thereafter they apply for credit."

Police had already been alerted to Nelson's presence in the city through a group email account that shares information between city bank branches and the fraud unit.

"Local banks and [Saint John Police Force] work collectively and bank branches have reached out to SJPF when suspicious persons have been present and as a result of their co-operation, several arrests were made," Const. Bruce Weston said in a statement to CBC News.

A Montreal area woman was arrested at this CIBC branch after using stolen ID to open an account and apply for credit. An accomplice was arrested in a car parked nearby, (CBC)

While Nelson was arrested inside the bank, police found Moilime waiting in a rental car outside.

On searching the car, investigators discovered multiple identity documents in the names of Quebec residents.

The cache included four Quebec driver's licences under different names with Nelson's photo on them.

Crown prosecutor Patrick Wilbur said some included the hologram found on Quebec licences.

"That's the most disconcerting part is the accuracy of the information that they had and the quality of the documents that they generated," said Wilbur.

Pair didn't act alone

During an earlier bail hearing, Nelson told the court she did not own a car, did not drive, and had never had a driver's licence.

Investigators are under no illusion Nelson and Moilime were operating on their own.

"I believe this is organized crime, yes," Const. Lacey Johnson said during the bail hearing, details of which can now be reported.

Woodhollow Park Apartments in east Saint John. Helen Nelson tried to use a doctored NB Power bill as proof she lived here. City residents are served by Saint John Energy, not NB Power. (Google)

"To put it bluntly, this is an inside job," said Wilbur, who suspects a bank employee sold the identity information being used.

It included home addresses, SIN numbers, dates of birth, places of employment, phone numbers and email addresses.

He said Nelson was an "active participant" on behalf of someone sitting at a higher level.

"I don't believe for a minute that Miss Nelson has the ability to do that in her basement," he said.

Nelson has pleaded guilty to nine charges of identity theft.

She has been released under conditions that she leave New Brunswick and not return until sentencing Feb. 10, and that she not possess identity documents that are not her own.

She faces a maximum five years in jail on each count.

Moilime, who pleaded guilty to four charges, was released and allowed to return to his home in the Montreal suburb of Boisbriand. A Quebec court will later determine his sentence.



