Iced-in harbours and wharves in northern New Brunswick could be open faster for spring fisheries under a new arrangement that allows the Canadian Coast Guard to bring in private-sector ships to help.

Ice conditions have delayed the start of both crab and lobster seasons on the Acadian Peninsula and along Chaleur Bay over the past few years.

Demand for Coast Guard icebreakers is high in the gulf around the time the fisheries can open, and a vessel isn't always available to free up local harbours.

But the plan announced Monday will allow private icebreakers to be used on an as-needed basis, so fishermen can begin the season on time.

The announcement, made by Acadie-Bathurst MP Serge Cormier, said conditions outside the harbours would have to be safe enough for fishing before harbour ice is broken up.

The coast guard fleet will still be responsible for icebreaking activities in the Gulf of St. Lawrence.

Cormier said that while the safety of fishermen is the priority, getting the harbours and wharves open is important.

"Getting additional icebreaking support from the coast guard will help in allowing, when it is safe to do so, for an earlier start of fishing activities."