Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
New Brunswick

One cold-blooded New Brunswicker's love affair with ice swimming

Most people would bristle at taking to open water on a -19 C day in February, but Nadine Bennett isn’t most people.

'It just makes [me] feel pretty alive'

Jordan Gill · CBC News ·
A woman swimming in an ice pool
Nadine Bennett participates in the 200-metre freestyle event at the Memphremagog Winter Swim Festival in Vermont. (Kathleene Marcil)

Most people would bristle at taking to open water on a -19 C day in February, but Nadine Bennett isn't most people.

The longtime open-water swimmer from Upper Cape, N.B., has spent the last eight years participating in ice swimming, a sport where athletes swim multiple kilometre stretches in ice-cold water.

When the 49-year-old Bennett first broached the subject of ice swimming with her family, their response was disbelief.

"I think my family, and my husband especially, say, 'You know, you always complain that you're cold. Why would you want to go swim in cold water?'"

But once she slipped into the frigid waters of the Northumberland Strait she was hooked. She trains in Baie Verte.

A woman in swimming trunks holding a New Brunswick flag in front of an ice pool.
Bennett says her family can't understand why she swims in icy water. (Josef Polcz)

In eight years, Bennett has only gone one month without at least one outdoor swim. 

"There's a lot of camaraderie around it and it just makes [me] feel pretty alive," she said. 

"There's just something about it. Once you find like-minded people that like to do it, it's just a really fun thing."

After years in the cold water, Bennett said she doesn't experience any shock when she takes a dip.

She swims in open water all year, which means she steadily acclimatizes to the water temperature as the seasons change.

A woman holding a towel and a plush lake monster.
Bennett holds a frozen towel in one hand and Memphre, a lake monster believed to inhabit Lake Memphremagog, in the other. (Submitted by Nadine Bennett)

Still, Bennett said safety should be a top priority for anyone looking to take up the sport.

"You have to be training for it and getting your body ready for it, and making sure that you practise how to warm up and dress right afterwards to … protect your skin."

While Bennett said the sport has always had its fans, especially in Europe, it's starting to get a larger following in Canada as well.

She's participating in the Memphremagog Winter Swim Festival, which sees dozens of ice swimmers travel to a lake on the Vermont-Quebec border to compete in races. There is a growing Team Canada.

A group of ice swimmers posing.
The Canadian team at the event has grown over the last few years. (Delphy Photography)

"When I first started coming to this event seven years ago, there [were] a couple of Canadians," said Bennett. "The second year I was the only one. Now we have about 20 here at the event."

While there's definitely a competitive aspect to the sport, Bennett said she participates more out of a love of swimming and competing against herself.

"For me, it's really more … can I really step down into that cold water? Am I going to be able to maintain my control and my calm breathing while I swim? Does it feel good? Am I having a good time? And that's really what it's all about for me, rather than the actual time itself," said Bennett.

An ice swimmer swimming in an ice pool.
'I plan on just going for as long as my body will do it,' says Bennett. (Delphy Photography)

Bennett said she doesn't plan to stop anytime soon.

"I plan on just going for as long as my body will do it, and if there's ever a point where I can't, I won't. But if not, then I will be showing up here every year."

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Jordan Gill

Reporter

Jordan Gill is a CBC reporter based out of Fredericton. He can be reached at jordan.gill@cbc.ca.

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
    Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

    Comments

    To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

    By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

    Become a CBC Account Holder

    Join the conversation  Create account

    Already have an account?

    now