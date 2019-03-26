10-year-old girl saved from icy river by the quick thinking of big brother and dog

Ten-year-old Maïla Godin considers herself lucky after falling in the Saint-Ignace River on Sunday.

She was following her dog onto the ice, when she broke through.

The leash, with one end attached to the dog, the other to her wrist, helped Maïla hang on until her 12-year-old brother came to the rescue.

The sunny Sunday could have turned tragic for the Godin siblings in Saint-Ignace, a small community 60 kilometres north of Miramichi.

Follows dog

Maïla, her dog Hectus and a friend went to play at the nearby Saint Ignace River in the afternoon. The day was warm, but only a few weeks earlier snowmobiles were crossing the frozen river.

Hectus ventured out onto the ice, and Maïla decided to go get him. As she picked the dog up, the ice gave away, and she plunged into the freezing water, which was flowing quickly with snowmelt. Hectus stayed on the ice.

"I started screaming for help," she recalled. Her friend heard her.

Karel and Maïla look into the Saint-Ignace River near their home in the small community of Saint-Ignace in eastern New Brunswick. (Jean-Philippe Hughes/Radio-Canada)

Despite the danger, Maïla managed to keep her cool. She recalled her swimming lessons, when she was taught what to do in such a situation. She spread her arms and kicked.

"I was cold, but I didn't feel it because I was concentrating on not letting go," she said.

Only by chance did her brother happen to pull up on his bicycle. Maïla's friend rushed over to tell the 12-year-old his sister had fallen in the water.

He rushed to the river to see Maïla in the water up to her neck, one hand on the ice, the other leashed to Hectus, who was keeping her from being taken away by the current.

Stays calm

Karel entered the water.

"I was scared, but it's important not to panic in the water," said Karel, who is taking classes in preparation to become a lifeguard.

"I said to Maïla, 'Stay calm, we'll get you out of there.'"

Maïla Godin was hoping to retrieve Hectus from the frozen river when she broke through the ice. She credits Hectus with helping her hang on until her brother waded out to get her. (Jean-Philippe Hughes/Radio-Canada)

Karel managed to wade out to his sister, detach her from the dog's leash and carry her from the river.

"When I got my sister out of the water, I couldn't feel my legs, I couldn't feel my hands," he said.

Then he returned for Hectus, who was on top of the ice, Karel admitted it was dangerous to go back for his pet, but he did it anyway.

The boy and his dog made it safely to shore. Karel waved down a passing truck to go tell his parents to come get them.

Grateful for the heroic rescue, Maïla also credited her dog with helping her to hang on to the ice until help arrived.

"Hectus, Karel and my best friend are my three heroes," said Maïla.

The children's mother, Nathalie Léger, credits swimming lessons the kids took in the community with giving them the skills they needed to survive the ordeal. (Jean-Phillipe Hughes/Radio Canada)

"I'd like to remind people to be careful, because I survived something that I should not have survived."

For their mother, Nathalie Léger, the incident is just a bad memory.

"We realize the fragility of life," she said.

Back in the pool

She thanked the community for putting such emphasis on the importance of swimming lessons, which she believes saved her daughter's life.

Only a few hours after her brush with death, Maïla was back in the water, this time safely at the local pool with family and friends.

Léger wanted to help Maïla move past any trauma she might feel from her close call.

"Water can also be a place where you can have fun," said the relieved mother.