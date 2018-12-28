Maritime tradition of ice fishing starts early

An early winter wasn't on the top of the wish list for many New Brunswickers, but for ice fishermen it was a welcome surprise.

Travis Surette, who has set up a fishing tent in Shediac Bay, first went fishing there with his grandfather and said it's become a tradition.

Snow and cold temperatures, which started in October, created the perfect conditions for ice fishing, he said.

Ice fishermen have already set up their shacks for the season, despite the official Jan. 1 start date. (Gabrielle Fahmy/CBC)

"I'm from Ontario, but I was born and raised here," he said. "So I used to do this when I was a kid all the time, and every time I get home [for] Christmas, I'm lucky to have this ice, so I can go out and go fishing."

After a few cold snaps, the ice in the bay is frozen solid.

"There's pretty good ice," Surette said. "Some years I get here and it's a little iffy to walking out here, and then there's other years where it's just open waters."

Usually it's January before he feels comfortable heading out on the ice.

Jan. 1 is also the legal opening day.

Joe Cormier has been fishing smelts since Boxing Day. He built his shack 15 years ago with his father. (Gabrielle Fahmy/CBC)

Joe Cormier has fished over the ice for the past 15 years.

He built his fishing shack with his father.

Cormier fishes for smelt, a small fish found in the Atlantic and Pacific oceans and popular in New Brunswick.

He said his family loves to eat them.

"They're fresh, can't get them any fresher than that," said Cormier, who finds ice fishing relaxing.

"I'll be here all day, and tomorrow, and the day after."

Ice fishermen cut a hole in the ice to find small fish called smelts. The fish are taken home, dipped in flour and usually cooked in a frying pan. (Gabrielle Fahmy/CBC)

Despite the early start for some ice fishermen, the provincial government has issued a reminder that the season doesn't start until Tuesday, and there are rules to follow.

In a news release, ice fishermen were reminded that licences are required and they are available for this season.

They can be bought online and at Service New Brunswick. Residents pay $23 for a licence and non-residents $26.45.

Fishermen were also warned to be vigilant and to make sure their fishing shacks don't become environmental hazards.

Ice fishermen also have to:

Post their names and addresses clearly on the outside of the shelters.

Mount shelters on skids or runners to allow for easy removal.

Remove all shelters and contents before spring thaw, prior to midnight on April 2, or earlier as stipulated by Fisheries and Oceans Canada.

Dispose properly of all waste on land.

The season ends March 31.