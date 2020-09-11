Hybrid learning difficult on students, teachers and parents

Parents, students and teachers say the new hybrid method of teaching high school in the province is overwhelming.

The province moved to the hybrid model this school year because of concerns over COVID-19.

In some schools, students will only go to in–person class a few days a week, with the rest of the instruction being done remotely.

Tina Thibodeau, whose son Damien is in high school, said she had to take time off work to help her son complete his school work.

She said students are expected to spend one hour per class, but some students may find that difficult.

"The time is being estimated by, you know, a student that would not need any support, that would be straightforward, be able to understand the concept and go right to work," said Thibodeau.

Increased workload

She also said the platform being used by the province is not intuitive, especially for students not used to dealing with professional software.

Rick Cuming, president of the NBTA, said it's been a learning experience for teachers as well.

"We've heard from a lot of teachers about the increased workload that's going on," said Cuming.

"But we've also heard teachers are happy to be back face–to-face with their kids."

Thibodeau said she's been spending about six hours a day working on school work with her son, and that doesn't include navigating the programs to get the work, or the time she's taking to grasp concepts she hasn't had to use since she was in school years ago.

Long hours

She said she feels for teachers as well who are working long after hours to help students who need it.

"When we're emailing them, they're in another class doing the second group. So it's not like they have the availability. They're actually answering us on a Saturday night at 8:00 p.m.," said Thibodeau.

Cuming said teachers are looking for patience and understanding.

He said it's always difficult to move to a new way of teaching, but this change is more drastic than other changes teachers have had to make in the past.

"What's really going to be required is the understanding and time for them to make this happen," said Cuming.

"It is going to take quite a bit of time to adapt."