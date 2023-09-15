N.B. holds Hurricane Lee update Friday afternoon

Wind and rain from approaching hurricane could hit New Brunswick as early as Friday night. Premier Blaine Higgs and safety officials provide the latest on the eve of a stormy weekend.

The government will provide another update on Friday at 2:30 p.m. about Hurricane Lee as the storm is still expected to make a strong appearance in the province.

Premier Blaine Higgs, Public Safety Minister Kris Austin, N.B. Power vice-president of operations Nicole Poirier and Kyle Leavitt and Pete Lussier from the New Brunswick Emergency Measures Organization will all be in attendance.

The Maritimes will see wind and rain beginning Friday night, but Lee is still expected to make landfall in the region on Saturday.

Power outages are also likely, according to CBC News meteorologist Ryan Snoddon, with wind gusts of 60 to 90 kilometres per hour expected across the Maritimes, and gusts of 90 to 120 kilometres per hour in southwestern regions, especially exposed coastal areas.

At Thursday's government update, officials recommended people prepare their properties for the storm by cutting down dead branches, clearing gutters and picking up loose materials.

In Saint John, the city is experiencing delays in garbage collection and is asking residents to leave their uncollected garbage at the curb until 6 p.m. Friday, but move it inside if it hasn't been collected by then until Sunday night to avoid it being blown around by the storm.