Lee in N.B.: Blocked roads, fallen trees, fishing boats tied down

In New Maryland, near Fredericton, high winds had trees shaking and toppling, but damage from Lee's winds didn't stop there.

At an Irving gas station, the underside of the roof collapsed onto the pumps below.

Only a few pumps over, one person continued to fill their tank before leaving the station.

Riding out the storm

Fisherman Steve Ginnish and his crew are weathering the storm on his fishing boat at the Pointe-Sapin wharf. His boat is aptly named Metu'Nu'G, which means stormy weather in Mi'kmaw.

During Fiona, his boat almost went on top of the wharf at high tide.

Steve Ginnish and his crew are weathering the storm on his fishing boat at the Pointe-Sapin wharf. (Alexandre Silberman/CBC)

Also at the wharf, fisherman Oswald Martin was keeping an eye on his boat. He went out to fish Friday, but didn't Saturday.

"Hopefully, she calms down and we can go back out Monday morning."

Strong surf hits boats tied up at the wharf in Pointe-Sapin, N.B., early Saturday afternoon. (Alexandre Silberman/CBC)

He said his main concern would be that the storm could scatter the gear and lobster traps that are set out. Then, the fishermen would have to go out and try to retrieve them after the storm,

"Some people succeed. Some people, they don't succeed so they don't see their gear back," said Martin.

A motorist assesses whether to drive over a downed tree on Seeley’s Cove Road in the Pennfield Ridge area of Charlotte County. (Julia Wright/CBC)

Vacation gone wrong

Chelsea Wallace and Liam Strathdee had never been to the East Coast before. So they decided to take a vacation and do a tour from St. Martins, N.B. to Halifax.

Chelsea Wallace and Liam Strathdee are storm-stayed in St. Martins after arriving Friday to begin their vacation. (Martin Trainor/CBC)

But now, they are trapped inside in St. Martins under the wrath of Post-tropical storm Lee.

"We escaped Ontario and now we're stuck inside here," said Strathdee.

Staying in an Airbnb, Wallace said the two woke up with no power, but also no food, so they had to venture out into the storm to buy some essential groceries.

"We flew in yesterday. Kind of thankful that we flew in safely before the storm, so we didn't have travel panic" she said.

Winds similar to winter storms in Grand Manan, says mayor

In Grand Manan, a peak wind gust of 150 km/h at an unofficial weather station was recorded Saturday, and Mayor Bonnie Morse said she's seeing strong winds and lots of rain.

She said winds are high and she compares them to the gusts experienced during some winter storms. But this time of year, the gusts come with the added risk of the trees still being in full leaf.

"I would say it's on par with some nor'easters we've had in the past."

There are three separate places on the island where downed trees resulted in blocked roads, said Morse, but those have all been cleared now.

Morse said with high tide coming, she wants to remind residents to stay away from the water and stay home if possible.

"As we've seen over the last couple of hours, DTI, N.B. Power, fire department — they've had their hands full. So, you know, try to keep their lives as easy as we can for the next few hours."

Volunteers Ada Wood, Roger Comeau, Christina Chafe and Karen Tracey, with the Eastern Charlotte Lions Club, huddle around a lantern in the kitchen of the Pennfield Lions Club. (Julia Wright/CBC)

Getting out of the rain in Charlotte County

In Charlotte County, an emergency shelter is up and running at the Pennfield Lions Club.

Volunteers have made soup, sandwiches and coffee for people who've lost power in the area. Several people had already stopped by the shelter by late Saturday morning, including a family who decided to play board games while waiting out the worst of Lee.

Lions Club treasurer Karen Tracy and volunteer Christina Chafe play board games with Violet and Logan Belliveau. About half a dozen people without power, including the Belliveaus, had come through the Pennfield Lions Club by Saturday afternoon. (Julia Wright/CBC)

"We opened yesterday and [it was] unbelievable the people who came here with food, bottled water," said volunteer Karen Tracy. "It was amazing."

There have been numerous power outages along the Fundy Coast. Just down the road in St. George, people could be seen filling up gas cans for their generators. The emergency centre itself had to rely on a generator when the power went out in the morning.

As post-tropical storm Lee gets closer to New Brunswick, a number of communities are already being affected.

In Saint John, the city is asking residents to avoid driving around fallen trees and stay away from areas where crews are working.

At least two large trees in King's Square in uptown Saint John fell victim to post-tropical storm Lee on Saturday morning. This one blocks a walkway leading to the entrance of the City Market. (Julia Wright/CBC)

Saint John urges caution at fallen trees, intersections

Several downed trees have been reported, according to a release from the city. Crews are addressing the sites based on priority.

Flooding is expected and the city warns residents not to try driving through any flooded areas.

People are also asked to keep garbage bags and carts inside over the weekend until at least Sunday evening.

Damage and outages at traffic lights have also been reported and the city advises people to proceed with caution at reduced speeds.

Shelters ready for more people during storm

While New Brunswick property owners prepared for Lee, people worried about those without homes also took action.

Marc Belliveau, senior director at Harvest House Atlantic in Moncton, said the shelter's capacity has increased to at least 74 beds for the weekend from the usual 60.

The team has also stocked-up on essential supplies, including those that would be needed during a power outage. The daily meal count has also increased.

If things get worse, the shelter will also be able to arrange generators through its partnership with the city.

The Moncton shelters are ready to make temporary exceptions for those who have previously been barred, he said.

In Fredericton, Warren Maddox, executive director of Fredericton Homeless Shelters Inc., said he co-ordinated with the Department of Social Development, the John Howard Society and the city to help people who are homeless get through the storm.

Arrangements to accommodate more people have been made, and the city has offered to have free bus service for anyone who wants to a shelter, Maddox said.

A "temporary forgiveness" will be granted to those who have previously been restricted from the shelter, depending on the reason for which they were barred.