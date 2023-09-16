150 km/h wind gust clocked at Grand Manan as Lee nears New Brunswick

As post-tropical storm Lee heads for New Brunswick's Fundy coast, wind speeds have picked up dramatically in many coastal areas.

Grand Manan has already recorded a peak gust of 150 km/h at an unofficial weather station, said CBC meteorologist Ryan Snoddon on social media. Those gusts are higher than predicted.

Since early Saturday morning, high winds and heavy rain have been affecting most areas of New Brunswick, where more than 43,000 N.B. Power customers are without power, and trees have already fallen. Saint John Energy is reporting more than 300 customers without power.

Lee is now expected to make landfall around midday in southwest Nova Scotia after shifting east since Friday.

Wind gusts and waves started to pick up in Pointe-Sapin, about 132 kilometres north of Moncton, on Saturday morning, where it was still close to low tide. (Alexandre Silberman/CBC)

It's now predicted to hit New Brunswick in the St. Martins-Fundy Trail area and track overland toward the western tip of Prince Edward Island.

Lee transitioned to a post-tropical storm early Saturday, but the winds remained at Category 1 strength of 130 km/h at its centre, according to Snoddon.

The highest winds are still expected to hit southwestern regions of New Brunswick, especially along exposed coastal areas, with wind gusts over 90 kilometres per hour expected for those parts.

This is the latest track from Environment Canada's Hurricane Centre, issued at 9 a.m. Saturday. (Environment Canada)

Trees are still in full leaf, meaning a greater chance of widespread power outages. Worst hit so far are Carleton, Charlotte and Kings counties.

Trees had been uprooted by mid-morning in Saint John, including some in King's Square in the uptown.

Farther west along the Bay of Fundy, trees have fallen on power lines.

In the Fredericton area, RCMP said Route 102 in Island View is washed out, and traffic is being diverted.

Fredericton police said many of the city's traffic lights weren't working because of power outages. They said motorists should treat intersections without working lights as four-way stops.

On Friday, N.B. Power said a team of 700 personnel is prepared to tackle power restoration efforts as soon as it's safe to do so.

WATCH | Local officials say they're ready for Lee: Fundy Coast prepares for Lee to hit Duration 1:32 People living along New Brunswick’s Fundy Coast are expecting strong winds and widespread power outages this weekend.

Government officials urged people to stay inside and be safe, guidance that also prompted Harvest Music Festival organizers to cancel all shows on Saturday.

Officials asked residents to stay away from the coastline, limit travel to essential purposes, and report outages to N.B. Power when they happen.