Lee already taking toll in N.B. as thousands lose power before storm makes landfall

Hurricane Lee has become a post-tropical storm and is moving faster as it nears the Maritimes.

But the storm's high winds and heavy rain are already being felt in New Brunswick, where nearly 30,000 N.B. Power customers were already without power, and some trees have already fallen.

Lee is now expected to make landfall around midday in southwest Nova Scotia after shifting east since Friday

. It's now predicted to hit New Brunswick in the area of St. Martins-Fundy Trail area.

Lee transitioned to a post-tropical storm early Saturday, but the winds remained at Category 1 strength of 130 km/h at its centre, according to CBC meteorologist Ryan Snoddon.

This is the latest track from Environment Canada's Hurricane Centre, issued at 9 a.m. Saturday. (Environment Canada)

The highest winds are still expected to hit southwestern regions of New Brunswick, especially along exposed coastal areas, with wind gusts over 90 kilometres per hour expected for those parts.

Trees are still in full leaf, meaning a greater chance of widespread power outages.

WATCH | Local officials say they're ready for Lee: Fundy Coast prepares for Lee to hit Duration 1:32 People living along New Brunswick’s Fundy Coast are expecting strong winds and widespread power outages this weekend.

On Friday, N.B. Power said a team of 700 personnel is prepared to tackle restoration efforts as soon as it's safe to do so.

Government officials urged people to stay inside and be safe, guidance that also prompted Harvest Music Festival organizers to cancel all shows on Saturday.

Officials asked residents to stay away from the coastline, limit travel to essential purposes, and report outages to N.B. Power when they happen.