New Brunswickers get an early start on preparing for Hurricane Lee

With Hurricane Lee setting a course for New Brunswick this weekend, some residents have already started preparing for heavy rain, high winds and potential storm surge.

David LaFlamme, the manager at Market Wharf in Saint Andrews, said the town notified him Wednesday morning to batten down the hatches, remove any loose materials and secure items such as picnic tables and garbage cans.

He's also preparing an email to send to all permit holders and boat owners about getting ready for Lee.

"We're the target of the storm," said LaFlamme. "Even though what might save us in the end is that it will be downgraded to a tropical storm, there will still be an impact from it, both in wind and rain."

Lee will be large and slow moving storm and is likely to cause power outages. (Ryan Snoddon/CBC)

Hurricane Lee is still expected to remain near Category 1 in strength as it moves into the Maritimes on Saturday. It's expected to transition to a post-tropical storm as it slowly moves through the region later Saturday and into Sunday, while continuing to bring tropical storm-force winds.

The bands of rain and strongest winds are expected to spread out and encompass a larger area as the storm moves along.

Robert Carney owns Jolly Breeze Whale Watching Adventures in Saint Andrews and he's preparing to take the Jolly Breeze boat to Eastport, Maine.

"They have a big machine there that lifts boats like this out of the water. It's the only place around here that has a travel lift," Carney said.

WATCH | Crews prepare for major storm to make landfall this weekend: Saint Andrews braces for arrival of Lee Duration 1:48 Lee poised to move through the region as large-scale, slow-moving storm this weekend, expected to bring gusty winds and potential for storm surge.

He said he's hoping to get the boat back in on Monday to finish the season without incident.

During Hurricane Arthur, Carney said he spent the whole storm on the Jolly Breeze, and right at the end of the storm the mooring broke and he had to head for Eastport in 100 km/h winds to get shelter.

"It's not something we want to do again. So we're going to haul out this year," he said. "Usually [the storms] don't end up being as bad as you fear. But it's too late to wait and make preparations later. So now's the time to get everything ship-shape."

Robert Carney, owner of Jolly Breeze Whale Watching Adventures in Saint Andrews, is preparing to take the Jolly Breeze, seen behind him, to Maine to take it out of the water for the duration of the storm. (Graham Thompson/CBC)

In Shediac, Rob Taylor, owner of the Sandbar restaurant on the Pointe-Du-Chêne wharf, said the building has been hit hard by hurricanes in the past, but he feels prepared this year.

"We've kind of learned our lesson over the years," he said.

Hurricane Lee as seen by NASA's Modis satellite on Tuesday Sept. 12, 2023. (NASA Worldview)

Taylor has closed the restaurant and is getting ready for the storm to hit. He said solid wood shutters will be bolted to the windows to stop the wind from getting in, and the skirting has been removed from the bottom of the building.

A few years ago, the restaurant was held up by milk crates, but that wasn't secure enough during heavy weather, so now the building's base is concrete rebar.

"We're pretty confident that it's not moving anywhere. We just have to make sure [the] structure on top of it and around it is secure as well," said Taylor.

Public works crews in Saint Andrews removed picnic tables, benches and other items ahead of the expected storm. (Alexandre Silberman/CBC)

Businesses near the water aren't the only ones dealing with the oncoming storm. At Port Saint John, three cruise ships were docked Wednesday, even though it was only supposed to be a two-cruise-ship day.

Andrew Dixon, chief operating officer with Port Saint John, said the Emerald Princess and Oceania were expected, but Tuesday night, they were asked if the Norwegian Escape, which was originally scheduled for Thursday, could come a day early as a result of the approaching storm.

There were three cruise ships, two of which are seen here, in port in Saint John on Wednesday, one more than scheduled. (CBC)

"There was a little bit of scrambling that was required, but … everybody is, you know, is used to the potential this time of the year for hurricane diversions, where ships may wish to come in early or leave early," he said.

All three ships will be gone by Wednesday evening, said Dixon, and that will mean no more cruise ships until after the storm, since a few other liners cancelled their trips to Saint John altogether.

Dixon said staff members are going to each area of the port to make sure things are ready. Some of the ground preparations include securing the cruise tent and securing the four cranes with hurricane tie-downs.

In Fredericton, Harvest Music Festival is underway and is set to continue through the weekend, however music director Brent Staeben said if there are any significant changes that need to be made for Saturday, they will be decided Friday night.

Harvest music director Brent Staeben said if there are any significant changes that need to be made for Saturday's events, that will be decided Friday night. (CBC)

But he said the festival has seen hurricane warnings and high winds in past years, so it isn't new. For now, organizers are monitoring the storm.

"We all know how these storms can move," he said. "That's why we're leaving ourselves enough time at least to better understand what it exactly looks like."