New Brunswick officials provide Hurricane Dorian update

The remnants of Hurricane Dorian are expected to bring strong gusts and heavy rain to parts of New Brunswick over the weekend, according to an Environment Canada forecast.

The federal agency said its latest projection has Dorian moving through eastern Nova Scotia on Saturday, but the storm will be felt throughout the Maritimes, including southern New Brunswick.

Most regions will see "tropical storm force winds" of 90 kilometres and hour to 110 km/h beginning Saturday morning.

"Wind impacts will likely be enhanced by foliage on the trees, causing broken branches and tree falls, resulting in power outages, blocking of roads, and other types of damages," a tropical cyclone warning issued by Environment Canada said.

Fredericton could receive up to 50 millimetres of rain, and Saint John and Moncton could see close to 100 millimetres. Most areas will experience tropical-storm-force winds.

The storm brings the chance of power outages and localized flooding, officials say.

New Brunswick government and emergency officials will provide an update on the situation at 2 p.m. AT. The press conference will be carried live on the CBC New Brunswick web page as well as its Facebook and Twitter feeds.