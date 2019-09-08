'A rough night': Cleanup begins in wake of Hurricane Dorian

Hurricane Dorian has passed, but the hard work is just starting for some.

Many are dealing with damage from the storm. Club manager Gerry O'Brien watched on Saturday night as the wind and waves tossed boats around the Shediac Bay Yacht Club.

"It was kind of heart-wrenching," said O'Brien. "You're just hoping for the best, that it's going to calm down and get better, but it just kind of intensified as it went by."

O'Brien said he hadn't seen a storm like that in a long time.

He and his staff stayed at the yacht club as long as they could on Saturday night, hoping weather would improve. At about 9:30 p.m. water started coming onto the road, so they left.

About 60 boats are tangled together because of the storm, and some boats ended up on the yacht club's lawn.

Some boats got tangled up with others, while others ended up on the yacht club's lawn. (Gary Moore/CBC)

"It's been a rough night," said O'Brien.

O'Brien is trying to connect with club members to let them know what's going on. He plans to start the cleanup on Monday.

He said it will take more time to assess the extent of the damage done.

City cleanup

Saint John Mayor Don Darling said no part of the city was left untouched by Saturday's storm. He said the city is now moving into the cleanup stage.

"It was widespread, really, all over the city," said Darling. "Thankfully, no one was hurt, but it was a very, very busy evening for our emergency measure crews."

Darling said trees are down in parks. Trees are blocking streets and on top of cars.

He said there was significant tree loss along some of the city's historic streets, and in King Square and Queen Square.

There was some flooding on streets because of the rain on Saturday night, but those streets are cleared.

Saturday's rain caused flooding on McAllister Drive in east Saint John. (Submitted by Shanie Comeau)

"This was a small taste of what a hurricane can deliver," said Darling. "I can't help but think of folks that live in the Caribbean and other places that see these storms at their most ferocious and severe levels."

Darling said it will take a few weeks to clean up the mess, and possibly even longer for property owners who are dealing with damage.

In Moncton, there are still some flooded streets including English Drive, Elmwood Drive below Lewisville Road, Fairlane Drive and Massey Avenue east of Elmwood Drive.

Many traffic lights are not functioning and those intersections are to be treated as four-way stops. The city of Moncton is working to address the flooding and cleaning up any trees knocked over by the wind.