Elgin man says better hunting enforcement needed after close calls

Stephane Girard remembers the day his wife heard gun shots close to their Elgin home. She asked if he had fired a gun: he hadn't.

The avid hunter didn't think much of it until he went to paint his well house two days later and saw five buckshot holes in the siding.

Girard said this isn't his first close call.

"There was a near miss two years ago," he said.

After hearing a gun fire, shots landed within about 40 metres of where he was working.

Girard points at one of five buckshot holes he found on his well house. He said he called the RCMP and the department of natural resources, but hasn't seen anyone patrolling near his house. (Tori Weldon/CBC)

"I understand that people come out here to play, but I mean, why should I have to pay with my life?"

In both cases he says the shots were fired within about 100 metres of his home.

According to provincial regulations: it is illegal to discharge any rifle or shotgun within 200 metres of a dwelling, school, playground, athletic field, solid waste disposal site or place of business.

Elgin man blames illegal shooting near his home on lack of enforcement 1:30 After two close calls, Stephane Girard says more conservation officers need to be in the woods to enforce hunting regulations. 1:30

He said he reported both incidents to the RCMP, but neither complaint resulted in any charges. Nor did it lead to an increase in patrols, according to Girard, something he said is lacking.

Girard would also like to see a program that supplies people with signs warning hunters of homes nearby.

In the meantime, he and his family — including the dog — wear hunter orange when they venture out into the woods.

Nathalie Michaud, president of the New Brunswick Wildlife Federation, said she'd like to see double the current 56 conservation officers patrolling the province's forests. (Nathalie Michaud/submitted)

Enforcement

According to Nathalie Michaud, the president of the New Brunswick Wildlife Federation, she's hearing more complaints than usual.

"Since COVID started, we did have a lot of calls and messages and emails and so on and so forth from our members across the province [saying] that poaching was on the way up, not just in the woods, but also in the rivers for salmon," said Michaud.

She attributes part of the problem to an increase of provincial employees stationed at borders to enforce pandemic restrictions.

"We need to get our conservation officers off the borders and back in the woods," she said.

Public safety

While hunting licensing and regulations fall under the Department of Natural Resources and Development, enforcement falls to the Department of Public Safety.

Coreen Enos, a communication director with Public Safety said that since Sept. 1 there have been 42 complaints, "associated to the illegal discharge of a firearm."

Conservation officers were some of the provincial employees removed from their regular duties to instead act as provincial border patrols during the early months of the pandemic. (Serge Bouchard/Radio-Canada)

She said the department doesn't record complaints, so it's not possible to compare this to another time period.

Enos said of those complaints, 10 resulted in charges, others are being investigated.

According to Enos there are currently 56 conservation officers performing their regular duties, compared to 62 officers performing the same role in 2019.

Mike Holland, minister of Natural Resources and Energy Development and Conservative MLA for Albert said conservation officers were reassigned in September.

"During Moose season, we moved our resources back into the woods," he said.

Mike Holland, minister of natural resources and energy development and the MLA for Albert, said conservation officers were moved back into the woods for moose hunting season which was in September. (Kirk Pennell/CBC News)

Holland said he has been involved in issues of adequate enforcement and where people hunt since he was elected in 2018.

Hunting licence discount

DNR introduced a new 'bundling package' for hunters this year that offers a 25 per cent discount on bear and varmint licences if a deer/small game licence is bought, but Holland said it's too soon to know if it had the desired effect of enticing more people to hunt.

If it does result in more hunters, Holland said that doesn't mean more enforcement issues.

"It's the old the old saying, you know, there's a couple of bad apples, but most of the barrel is good."

As a hunter himself, Girard agrees that irresponsible behaviour doesn't necessarily come with the territory.

"I'm making sure that I'm not shooting at my neighbours," and he expects others to do the same.