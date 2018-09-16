N.B. farmers design corn maze with 'lost in space' theme

It sprawls over 2.5 hectares, features up to three kilometres of trails and is home to about 250,000 stalks of corn that have grown more than three metres high.

The annual Hunter Brothers Farm corn maze in Florenceville-Bristol, N.B., is back. And this year, the theme is lost in space.

Chipman Hunter, a co-owner of the farm, said they combined three space-related anniversaries in the design.

They include the 20th anniversary of the International Space Station, the 50th anniversary of Stanley Kubrick's 2001: A Space Odyssey, and the 60th anniversary of the original Avro Arrow's first flight.

"[We] call it lost in space because when you're in the maze you do get lost," he said. "Actually, we had two kids get lost last weekend."

Watch drone footage of this year's corn maze design:

Hunter Brothers farm offers a corn maze in a different theme every year. Past designs have paid tribute to the Montreal Canadiens, the Toronto Maple Leafs, the Beatles and Terry Fox, among others.

The brothers have created 22 mazes so far. This year, a theme was a bit harder to come by, Hunter said.

"We had a list of them and we kept checking them off all the time, which ones we thought would work and which one wouldn't."

He said they were going to go with a space station design but decided combine the three notable anniversaries at the last minute.

"We've been doing this for 22 years so we know how much seed we need, and we've gotta make sure the ground is fertile," he said.

Maze involves year-round planning

The Hunters plant the maze in June but don't harvest the corn.

Hunter said children enjoy running around and that parents like to spook them.

"When you stand outside and listen to the laughing and the yelling and the back and forth 'Where are you?' 'I'm over here.' 'Where's over here?'"

Hunter and his brother, Tom, are the fourth generation of their family to be farming the land.

Hunter said he loves listening to children laugh and play in the maze each year. (Trevor Lyons/CBC)

He hopes his eldest son will one day take over the maze so people can enjoy it for years to come.

"This is the fun part of farming right here," he said.

More than 6,000 people visit the maze every year.

"It's just fun to see smiling people, happy kids and everybody enjoying themselves," he said.