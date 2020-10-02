Hunting guides and outfitters struggle to survive COVID-19 restrictions

Normally, the province's forests would be peppered this time of year with affluent Americans eager for their chance to hunt black bears.

But instead, COVID-19 restrictions have closed the border to those hunters, leaving hunting guides and outfitter businesses devastated.

"She's at a standstill," said Ron Slipp, co-owner and operator of Slipp Brothers Ltd, an outfitter based in Hoyt. "We had absolutely no hunters this year."

New Brunswick's bear hunt opened September 1 and runs until November 7. Slipp says he typically expects 30 to 40 American hunters. In previous years, with the booming economy south of the border, he's seen it grow to around 100.

"Ninety-nine per cent of our customers come from the U.S., so we've had zero customers this year," said Slipp.

Ron Slipp, co-owner and operator of Slipp Brothers Ltd, has been offering guided hunts in Hoyt for 38 years. (CBC News)

In a normal year Slipp guides those bear hunters, as well as lodging them, feeding them, and transporting them for the duration of their hunt in New Brunswick. In their 38 years of operating, Slipp and his brother Duane have hosted some of the biggest names in sport hunting, including American rocker Ted Nugent, Canada in the Rough TV series host Thomas Pigeon, as well as various writers and photographers.

They've experienced downturns when the American economy sours, anchoring wealthy hunters at home, but nothing like this.

And a year without hunters, means a year without income.

"In our case we're both senior citizens, so we do have our pensions coming in," said Slipp, 75, who fears for others in the business who are in worse shape. "If it was a new business and they had money owed on their business, well they're in big trouble."

With the border closed to U.S. travelers, the outfitting business has been hit hard in New Brunswick. (Kirk Pennell/CBC News)

Slipp says while New Brunswickers do hunt for bear, they don't use guides or outfitters in any real capacity.

Other options

Slipp says most outfitters are either looking at getting out of the business altogether, or at least looking for other work until the border opens again.

And some are trying to shift focus.

"It's been pretty hard on our business, we're trying to diversify," said Andrew Anthony, head guide at the Ledges Inn in Doaktown. "It's really short seasons and it's really based on travelers outside of New Brunswick."

Andrew Anthony, head guide at the Ledges Inn in Doaktown, says his business relies heavily on travel. (Submitted by Andrew Anthony)

Anthony says he's more focused on renting rooms with meal packages to workers at the local mill, renting out lodge space for meetings, and offering snowmobile tours this year as opposed to guiding and lodging hunters.

Anthony and Slipp both say their options are limited when it comes to offering hunts for other game. Both say the whitetail deer herd in their areas has been drastically reduced in recent years.

A non-resident moose hunt also relies on customers coming from out of province, although Slipp Brothers did draw a single license in the province's annual draw that the Department of Natural Resources allowed them to sell to a resident.

Not that it made any difference.

"But our prices include the license and HST, and that took all the money so we're pretty much still at zero," said Slipp.