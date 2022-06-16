Second man charged with murder in death of Moncton teen, third man arrested

A second man has been charged with murder in the shooting death of an 18-year-old Moncton man.

Hunter Nash England of Moncton is charged with the first-degree murder of Joedin Leger.

England was arrested on June 15 in the Elgin area and appeared in Moncton provincial court Thursday.

He was remanded back into custody and will be back in court on June 27.

A third man, a 23-year-old from Moncton, was arrested in Moncton on Thursday in connection with the death and will appear in court on Friday.

Leger was shot inside a Logan Lane home on April 25.

RCMP say a vehicle pulled up to the residence, and four people approached the house.

Several shots were fired, some of which struck Leger.

He was transported to hospital, but later died of his injuries.

An 18-year-old Moncton man, Riley Robert Sheldon Philips, has already been charged with first-degree murder in Leger's death.