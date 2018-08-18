Hundreds line Fredericton streets to say goodbye to fallen officers

As the funeral procession for Constables Sara Burns and Robb Costello wound through the streets of Fredericton, hundreds of people crouched out of the rain under umbrellas and held up signs saying "Thank You" and "Fredericton Strong."

The two officers were killed along with two civilians, Donnie Robichaud and Bobbie Lee Wright, in a shooting on Fredericton's northside on Aug. 10.

Rick Lingley is one of those who came to pay tribute, in part because he has connections to the police force.

"Our son served with the city of Fredericton … so when this happened it really hit home," said Lingley.

Rain did little to deter Fredericton residents from paying respects to the slain officers. (Mike Heenan/CBC)

"These are good people. Everybody that serves, they're human beings and we have to appreciate and thank them for their service."

Sandy Adshade, the manager of Mary Brown's, a restaurant located on the procession route, said she and her employees lined up to pay their respects.

"It's been a very hard week," said Adshade.

"I know people closely involved with some of the fallen and it's not going away anytime soon."

Signs written with messages of thanks and the slogan "Fredericton Strong" were common along the procession route. (Mike Heenan/CBC)

According to the city of Fredericton 1,500 first responders from Newfoundland to British Columbia marched behind the hearses carrying the slain officers.

The procession left from Fredericton High School, and traveled along Priestman, Regent and Montgomery streets, before arriving at the Aitken Centre on the University of New Brunswick campus where the regimental funerals for Burns and Costello were held.

Jeannie Stewart, who watched from Priestman Street, said this tragedy has shown how strong people in Fredericton are.

"God forbid there should be another event like this but today shows me that … we will come together and be strong for one another."