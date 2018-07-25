Humpback whale sightings on rise in Bay of Fundy

Humpback whales have made an early appearance in the Bay of Fundy, weeks before their expected arrival, says Danielle Dion, a naturalist and biologist with Quoddy Link Marine.

The early sightings have made avid whale-watchers happy.

Dion said while things change throughout the whale-watching season, typically minke whales, then finback whales arrive in July and stay until October.

"We don't typically start to see humpbacks until the middle of August, and even then when we see them in our little part of the Bay of Fundy, we don't typically get large numbers."

But over the past five days, Dion has documented 30 individual humpback whales off Grand Manan and toward Nova Scotia.

Lots of food

This may be typical for a large part of the bay, but it's not for the area where Quoddy Link Marine does its tours. The company is based in Saint Andrews.

"I've been with the company for 17 years and I've never documented this many humpbacks in an entire season let alone in five days in one area."

When asked what has changed that would draw so many to the area so early, Dion said it was food.

Danielle Dion is a naturalist and biologist with Quoddy Link Marine. She says she's logged 30 individual humpback whales in the last five days, and they've arrived weeks earlier in the season. 6:19

"The only reason that they're there is there is lots of food for them. They're feeding on herring."

Dion said the increase in humpback whales because of the food means there is more sea life and wildlife in the area.

"We actually had Atlantic white-sided dolphins, which again are common in the open Bay of Fundy past Grand Manan. We're seeing large numbers of offshore seabirds."

Dion said she has no idea why there is so much herring but wonders if it has to do with warmer water temperatures.

Give them space

With so many whales in the area, Dion said, the tour company is respecting the regulation that keeps them a set distance from the whales. She hopes pleasure boats in the area are doing the same thing.

"When it's foggy we don't typically see the number of pleasure craft in the open Bay of Fundy … but on the sunny calm days when the word is out that there's lots of whales, we'll get some pleasure crafts out, so hopefully they'll be respectful."

Dion, a naturalist and biologist with Quoddy Link Marine, said she has documented 30 different sightings of humpback whales. (Facebook/Quoddy Link Marine)

Dion's advice for those who want to venture out to see the whales is to stay put and watch.

"I understand the desire to want to get close but that's not what you should be doing. The best thing is to just sit. Keep your boat where it is and enjoy what's happening around you."

Dion said the whale-watching season will continue until mid-October, depending on the weather.