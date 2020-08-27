Humpback whale trapped in Campobello fishing weir

A young humpback whale is trapped in a fishing weir off the coast of Campobello Island.

According to one whale-watching company, the mammal has been stuck there for at least 24 hours.

"The whale has probably been in there since low tide yesterday, which was about 6 a.m.," said Joanne Carney, co-owner of Jolly Breeze, based in Saint Andrews.

Carney managed to grab a brief video of the animal circling the weir before alerting the Department of Fisheries and Oceans.

"We don't want to approach the weir because we don't want to distress the whale," she said. "We were just monitoring last night to see how the whale was doing and make sure it was still alive."

A young humpback whale has been trapped in a fishing weir off the coast of Campobello Island for more than 24 hours, according to spectators. 0:14

In shallow water

She said whale watchers have not been able to identify the whale, which could have a number or name, attached to it by scientists or other observers.

"We only know that it's a humpback. We haven't been able to ID it because the water is very shallow there, so we can't flip his tail up and that's how you would ID a humpback whale."

The trapped animal was also seen by passengers on other whale-watching tours hoping to spot whales breaching in the Bay of Fundy.

"We were out with our passengers on a whale watch and we came across it in a weir," said Lisa Eldridge of Quoddy Link Marine also based in Saint Andrews. "We did contact the Campobello Whale Rescue Team."

"It's not often this happens," Eldridge said. "But the chances of him getting out on his own [are] not great."

In the past, she said, officials have sometimes tried to lower the nets on a weir at high tide, with the hope an animal would make its way over and out of the enclosure.

Carney hopes the owner of this weir will lift the poles at low tide in order to free the animal.

"Unfortunately, the weirs are private property, so it is up to the fishermen what ultimately happens with that weir," she said.

"A few years ago, there was a minke whale that was trapped in a weir for six days," said Carney. "And it finally died on the sixth day. So, we're trying to prevent that situation from happening again."

CBC News has contacted the Department of Fisheries and Oceans in St. George and the Campobello Whale Rescue Team for more details.