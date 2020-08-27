Humpback whale swims free from fishing weir near Hospital Island

The humpback whale trapped in a fishing weir near Hospital Island swam free from it Friday morning.

Joanne Carney, co-owner of Jolly Breeze, based in Saint Andrews, said she heard the news over the marine radio from a member of the Campbello Whale Rescue Team.

The team, along with the Department of Fisheries and Oceans, has been monitoring the whale in the weir in Passamaqoddy Bay north of Saint Andrews since Carney reported seeing it there Wednesday.

"We'd like to thoroughly thank the weir operator who acted very quickly and proactively to remove some of the top poles and create an opening for the whale to be able to escape the weir," said Carney.

Carney said sometimes it takes a trapped whale a day or so to figure out there is an opening.

"Sometimes they're a bit confused in there."

DFO had assessed the condition of the animal on Thursday and said it appeared healthy and had no visible injuries.

Boaters had been asked to give the trapped the whale a berth of 500 metres to allow it escape once given the opportunity.