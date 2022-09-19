'Nice snake, shame about the legs' and other science humour

When the pandemic sent University of New Brunswick biology professor Stephen Heard home to work, he thought, "now what?"

Like a lot of scientists, Heard said he was forced to "pivot to other kinds of research activity that we could do without leaving our home offices."

He returned to an idea that had been frequently discussed in his lab — the effectiveness of humour in the titles of scientific research papers.

The entomologist, with an appreciation for off-beat humour, has always wondered if funny titles attract more attention.

So, Heard and two colleagues, Chloe Cull and Easton White, gathered together a panel of 11 judges — all UNB students or employees — to help with the study.

They looked at every scientific paper published over a two-year period in nine "fairly well-known journals in ecology and evolution, which is my field," explained Heard.

They chose the years 2000 and 2001 to allow enough time for them "to have had influence or not on the field."

That amounted to 2,439 titles.

Chloe Cull is one of the authors of 'If this title is funny, will you cite me? Citation impacts of humour and other features of article titles in ecology and evolution.' (Submitted by Chloe Cull)

The jury was asked to rate each title for humour and roughly 400 were rated as being at least a little bit funny, said Heard.

"One of the interesting things that came out of this was that, across our group of scorers, there was fairly low agreement on which titles were funny and which ones were not funny."

He said that just goes to show that what an author might find hilarious could "fall flat" with readers. But, he said, the study's results indicate that it doesn't hurt to try.

"In fact, taking a shot at a funny title helped the impact of your paper, even though not everyone got the joke."

Measuring the funny factor

Once all of the titles were rated, the team then had to figure out how much attention each one received.

"We can't really measure how many people read your paper, but we can measure how many people later cite your paper in their own work."

Heard said that's a common way that scientists measure the impact of a study.

After reviewing all of the data, Heard's study found that titles that were considered funny were cited more often than those that weren't funny, suggesting that humour recruits readers.

As someone with a self-described "nerdy and punny" sense of humour, Heard said he's encouraged by the findings.

"Science has a reputation as being very serious stuff," said Heard.

And scientific papers, in particular, have a reputation "as being horribly dull, dense, technical and tedious. And, you know, a lot of it deserves that reputation."

It's nice to know "you can actually give your reader a bit of entertainment, a bit of pleasure, as well as the information, and it doesn't create a problem for your reach as a scientist," he said.

The scientific paper produced by Heard and his colleagues, "If this title is funny, will you cite me? Citation impacts of humour and other features of article titles in ecology and evolution," is out for consideration by a scientific journal.

I n a preprint of their study , the authors stated, "Our results suggest that scientists can use creativity with titles without having their work condemned to obscurity."

And the prize goes to ...

So what was the funniest title they rated?

"The paper with the highest humour score overall was one called 'Nice snake, shame about the legs,'" said Heard.

"And that's an interesting one because our scorers considered that quite funny, but quite a few of them also considered that title a bit offensive."

He said it illustrates that "fine line" between entertaining and offending audiences.

"Interestingly enough, we didn't find any evidence that titles that gave offence were less heavily cited, which reduces the reach of a paper."

Also on the team's bestseller list were:

"Escape from the menace of the giant wormholes"

"Some like it hot: intra-population variation in behavioral thermoregulation in color-polymorphic pygmy grasshoppers"

But don't let the light-hearted titles fool you, said Heard. These papers are "dense and highly technical, and for those who aren't steeped in the field, they can be very challenging to read."

But if they've piqued your interest, then they've done their job, he said.