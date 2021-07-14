Litterers beware: The Humble Bandit is on the prowl for your garbage

Peter Nickerson is a man on a mission.

For the past year, he has taken it upon himself to clean up garbage all across the province at places like beaches, trails and swimming holes under the identity of "The Humble Bandit."

Nickerson said in an interview with CBC, "The picking up of garbage is a very humbling experience for anybody to do."

While family and friends occasionally accompany him, he is largely doing the physical work by himself and posting about it online to the Facebook group the Humble Bandits.

"The humble part is we're all just common people, all the people that help me are just friends of mine. None of us have any means, really. So we just — we get what we can and we adapt and we overcome."

Nickerson does the work full-time and started the group to draw attention to the impact of pollution.

One spot which has proven difficult to get rid of garbage is a stone quarry turned swimming hole, The Cuts, in the community of Springfield, N.B., an hour east of Fredericton.

He has gone to The Cuts multiple times over the past year and always found garbage left behind. On an average Saturday during the summer, upwards of 200 people can gather there.

Peter Nickerson reaches to pick up a discarded water bottle and chip bag under a boulder at The Cuts. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

"I brought 180 bags of garbage out of this one place, that included garbage above and below the water."

Nickerson is willing to dive deep for garbage and has found items that posed safety hazards.

"Automotive fluids, containers, batteries... I did find once where it was like one spot was just all kinds of needles and that's just dangerous for anybody…"

But the worst has been what Nickerson simply refers to as "bathroom garbage".

"Stuff that should be personal and you should have, as a human, enough respect for everyone to bag that up and take that home yourself."

The desire to take up this work full-time came when Nickerson found out a friend's child had cut his hand badly on garbage left behind in an area close to his hometown of Hampton.

Over time, Nickerson's work has been noticed and the team has received donations from the public. The money has been used to buy equipment or has been donated to community causes.

"I grew up in a small town and a lot of these places that I cleaned," Nickerson said. "I came when I was in high school and I enjoyed it and then I came back years later... Now it's bad."

The 'Humble Bandit' cleans up New Brunswick CBC News New Brunswick 4:14 ​In the past year, Peter Nickerson has been travelling around the province to clean up the trash that people have left behind at nature spots. 4:14

For those who don't think much about littering, Nickerson said the impact is greater than you might think.

"You could be stealing the innocence of these kids coming over to enjoy the day, or you could turn the parents off from taking the kids out to these places. And then the other part of all of this is the wildlife interaction with our garbage."

Nickerson recalls finding a container full of tar beside a bag of insulation during a clean up.

"I just envisioned any animal that had gotten into that...he literally would have tarred and feathered himself ... just a terrible, terrible thing"